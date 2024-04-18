Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Telangana: Mob vandalizes missionary school in Mancherial after dispute over saffron attire (WATCH)

    The trouble began when Principal Jaimon Joseph, hailing from Kerala, questioned students wearing saffron attire to school. Suspecting that the attire was linked to religious observances, Joseph asked the students to bring their parents for a discussion.

    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

    Violence erupted in Telangana's Mancherial district as a mob attacked a missionary school and assaulted its staff following a dispute over religious attire worn by students. According to reports, the incident, which occurred at Blessed Mother Teresa High School in Kannepalli village, has sparked outrage and police officials registered a case against two staff members, including the principal.

    The trouble began when Principal Jaimon Joseph, hailing from Kerala, questioned students wearing saffron attire to school. Suspecting that the attire was linked to religious observances, Joseph asked the students to bring their parents for a discussion.

    BJP's Suvendu Adhikari calls for NIA probe into Murshidabad Ram Navami clashes, blames CM Mamata Banerjee

    However, a video of the incident circulated on social media, allegedly claiming that the principal was prohibiting Hindu attire on campus.

    In response to the viral video, a mob descended on the school premises, chanting slogans and vandalising property. Shocking footage captured the chaos as saffron-clad individuals shattered windows, while teachers pleaded for restraint.

    The situation escalated further when the mob targeted a statue of Mother Teresa on the campus.

    Indonesia volcano: Dramatic videos of lava spewing surface; evacuations, airport closure ordered (WATCH)

    It is also said that the principal was assaulted and forcibly marked with tilak on his forehead by members of the mob. Police intervention was required to restore order, with officers seen attempting to disperse the protesters and secure the school premises.

    The incident has reignited concerns over communal tensions and religious harmony in the region. While the school authorities have yet to issue a formal statement, demands for an apology from the institution have been voiced by the protesters. 

