Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BJP's Suvendu Adhikari calls for NIA probe into Murshidabad Ram Navami clashes, blames CM Mamata Banerjee

    Seeking immediate intervention, Adhikari wrote to the Hon'ble Governor, Dr. CV Ananda Bose, urging him to address the deteriorating law and order situation and requested an NIA investigation into the incidents.

    BJP Suvendu Adhikari calls for NIA probe into Murshidabad Ram Navami clashes, blames CM Mamata Banerjee AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

    West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday (April 18) pointed fingers at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the clashes during Wednesday's Ram Navami processions in Murshidabad, West Bengal. These clashes left as many as four people injured, prompting Adhikari to call for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the violence.

    Adhikari took to social media platform X to express his concerns. "The Ram Navami processions were disrupted and attacked at various places across the state due to the CM's provocative speech, which successfully incited miscreants," he said.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC opts against CISF deployment in Sitalkuchi, citing 2021 firing incident

    Adhikari's remarks reference Banerjee's controversial statement at a rally where she reportedly termed April 17 as the BJP's "day of riot."

    Seeking immediate intervention, Adhikari wrote to the Hon'ble Governor, Dr. CV Ananda Bose, urging him to address the deteriorating law and order situation and requested an NIA investigation into the incidents. Adhikari also called upon the Election Commission of India to take action against the Chief Minister for her alleged role in provoking the clashes.

    The incident in question occurred during a Ram Navami procession organized by the Shaktipur Ram Navami Utsav Ujjapan Committee in Murshidabad district. According to police sources, the procession was attacked near Shaktipur High School, with stones allegedly pelted from rooftops, resulting in injuries to several individuals.

    Bengaluru Police arrest four accused over alleged assault on Hindu men for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

    The BJP has squarely blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the clashes in Murshidabad. Amit Malviya, the BJP's IT cell chief, condemned Banerjee's purported communal speeches, holding her accountable for the attacks on Ram devotees not only in Murshidabad but also in Egra, Medinipur.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 10:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Govt ends contract with Kerala Vision for failing to give half of 14000 K-FON connections in 10 months anr

    Kerala Govt ends contract with Kerala Vision for failing to give half of 14000 K-FON connections in 10 months

    Kerala: Bird flu outbreak in Alappuzha; Mass culling of ducks soon anr

    Kerala: Bird flu outbreak in Alappuzha; Mass culling of ducks soon

    Bengaluru: Youtuber Vikas Gowda arrested for unauthorised video inside KIA T-2, alleges false security breach vkp

    Bengaluru: Youtuber Vikas Gowda arrested for unauthorised video inside KIA T-2, alleges false security breach

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Election Commission opts against CISF deployment in Sitalkuchi, citing 2021 firing incident AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC opts against CISF deployment in Sitalkuchi, citing 2021 firing incident

    Bengaluru Police arrest four culprits over alleged assault on Hindu men for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' vkp

    Bengaluru Police arrest four accused over alleged assault on Hindu men for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt becomes only Indian actor to feature in TIME's 100 most influential RKK

    Alia Bhatt is the only Indian to feature in TIME 100 most influential

    Is Kareena Kapoor jealous of Kriti Sanon? Here's what social media users think RBA

    Is Kareena Kapoor jealous of Kriti Sanon? Here's what social media users think

    Google initiates layoffs, plans to relocate roles to key global hubs like India

    Google initiates layoffs, plans to relocate roles to key global hubs like India

    Kerala Govt ends contract with Kerala Vision for failing to give half of 14000 K-FON connections in 10 months anr

    Kerala Govt ends contract with Kerala Vision for failing to give half of 14000 K-FON connections in 10 months

    Did you know Dharmendra's cousin Veerendra was shot dead just like Amar Singh Chamkila? RKK

    Did you know Dharmendra's cousin Veerendra was shot dead just like Amar Singh Chamkila?

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon