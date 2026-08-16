Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has written to PM Modi urging the Centre to include comprehensive OBC data in the national caste census. He argued the data is essential for ensuring proportionate representation and reviewing the 50% reservation ceiling.

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Centre to include comprehensive data on Other Backwards Classes (OBCs) in the nationwide caste census and strongly objecting to the omission of specific OBC-related questions from the recently released questionnaire.

Demand for Comprehensive Caste Data

Addressing a press conference here, Prabhakar said the Centre's decision to proceed with 40 questions without explicitly mentioning OBCs was a serious injustice to the Backwards Classes.

He said a caste census must provide scientifically reliable data on the population of BCs, along with other socially and economically disadvantaged communities. Such data, he argued, was essential for ensuring proportionate representation and social justice.

Prabhakar recalled that the Centre had earlier announced a nationwide caste census and said the initial 32-question household survey contained provisions for collecting SC and ST details but did not specifically seek information on BCs. He said he had raised the issue with Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Hyderabad and explained the concerns over the survey format.

Data Needed for Reservation Cap Review

The Minister also linked the demand for comprehensive caste data to the 50% reservation ceiling. He said authentic population figures would be necessary to present a strong case before the courts for any review of the existing ceiling. "Unless we know how many BCs there are in the country, how can we ensure representation according to their population?" he asked. He added, "Telangana government had already conducted a scientific BC caste survey and presented the data before the court." He demanded that the Centre conduct a similar exercise across the country.

Centre's Intent Questioned Over Omission

Speaking to reporters, he said, "On behalf of the Telangana Congress and the Telangana government, we wish to question the BJP government regarding the caste survey. You had previously stated that a survey for the BC category would be conducted on 1 April 2025; however, during the initial inquiry phase, no option for BCs was provided."

"The Supreme Court has mandated the need for empirical data. To obtain such data, a survey must be conducted to determine the exact population percentage of these groups, which is essential for addressing the 50% reservation cap. It is unclear whether the lack of action stems from a lack of will or an intent to disadvantage the backward classes. However, if you possess the right intent and a genuine policy approach, it is not too late to rectify this; you should include a BC category... Therefore, we demand that the central BJP government and state BJP leaders immediately include a BC category in the upcoming caste survey and ensure accountability in the process," he added.

Political Divide on Caste Census

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's slogan "Jitni Aabadi, Utni Hissedari" (representation in proportion to population), Prabhakar said a Congress government at the Centre would work towards removing the reservation ceiling and ensuring social justice based on population.

"Our leader Rahul Gandhi, after our government comes to the Centre -- will lift the ceiling, ensure social justice for all as per their numbers, whoever, how many -- by implementing the "Jitni Abadi, Utna Haq" program.. The BJP government gave an affidavit in the Supreme Court to conduct a caste census before November 1, 2025. In Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in accordance with the aspirations of the country's people, on April 1, 2026, they made fools of weaker sections," he added.

Challenge to State BJP Leadership

He also challenged Telangana BJP leaders Bandi Sanjay, G Kishan Reddy and Ramachandra Rao to clarify their party's position on BC reservations and the caste census.

Call for Justice and Inclusive Policies

Prabhakar said he was seeking justice for BCs and was not seeking to take away the rights of any other community. He maintained that accurate caste-wise data was necessary to identify communities facing political, economic and social disadvantage and to formulate appropriate development policies.

He further criticised what he described as the BJP's discriminatory approach towards weaker sections and invoked the constitutional vision of Dr BR Ambedkar and the social justice principles of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

Prabhakar said he had written to Prime Minister Modi urging him to correct the omission and include OBC-related questions in the caste census. He demanded that the Centre honour its earlier commitment and ensure that the population and socio-economic status of BCs are accurately recorded in the nationwide caste census.