Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar turned 'Modi Modi' chants in his favour at a Vidhan Soudha event with a witty comeback, 'Even Modi says DK DK'. The crowd immediately responded by chanting 'DK, DK', a moment he handled with quick thinking.

DK Shivakumar's Witty Comeback to Chants

After a section of the crowd started chanting "Modi Modi" during a program at Vidhan Soudha as Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addressed the crowd and tackled the situation head-on with a quick-witted comeback that turned the chants around in his own favour. Rather than let the moment pass by ignoring the chants, CM Shivakumar responded to the chants directly from the stage, telling the crowd, "Even Modi says DK DK" The remark drew a swift reaction from the gathering, with the crowd then breaking into chants of "DK, DK" in response. He then responded with "Look, DK, DK chants have started now".

CM Shivakumar has previously brushed off similar sloganeering in his favour, when some people chanted DK-DK infront of Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal in December 2025. "This is normal. Some people chant Modi-Modi, others chant DK-DK, others chant Rahul-Rahul, and others chant Siddu-Siddu. There is nothing wrong with it. People just show their love and affection, and we need to take it in a sporty way," he said at the time.

'Freedom Habba' Celebration

The 'Modi Modi' chants took place at the program 'Freedom Habba' at Vidhana Soudha on August 15. In an X post, the CM said, "What a celebration of freedom at the heart of Karnataka! It was wonderful to be part of Freedom Habba, a celebration that brought our history, Constitution, culture and people together at the heart of Karnataka's democracy."

Independence Day Events and New Scheme

Yesterday, Shivakumar also attended the Independence Day celebrations held at the Congress office in Bengaluru. KPCC President BK Hariprasad hoisted the national flag there on the occassion. Along with the Chief Minister, former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily, party leaders, and Congress workers participated in the programme.

He also announced a new initiative called "Vidyarthi Sahayahasta" aimed at expanding access to professional education for students from rural government schools. Speaking during the Independence Day celebration programme, he said that under the scheme, students who have studied in rural government schools from Class I to Class X will be provided 7.5 per cent reservation within the existing 15 per cent rural reservation for admission to professional courses. (ANI)