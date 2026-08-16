Vice President CP Radhakrishnan addressed SRMIST's 22nd Convocation, urging graduates to make 'Nation First' their principle. He called on them to use their knowledge and skills for nation-building and to shape India's future.

'Nation First' as Guiding Principle

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday called upon graduating students to use their knowledge, skills and innovation for nation-building and make 'Nation First - Rashtra Pratham' their guiding principle, as he addressed the 22nd Convocation of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) at Kattankulathur in Chengalpattu near Chennai.

Addressing the graduating students, Radhakrishnan said a convocation is much more than the award of degrees as it celebrates years of perseverance, discipline and learning while marking the beginning of a lifelong journey of responsibility and service.

He appreciated SRMIST for creating an academic ecosystem that promotes interdisciplinary learning, creativity, entrepreneurship and critical thinking.

He also highlighted the institution's growing focus on Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Technologies, semiconductor research, robotics, biotechnology and sustainable development, saying these fields would shape future economies and societies.

Research for Societal Impact

The Vice President appreciated SRMIST's emphasis on translating research into practical solutions that improve lives, strengthen industry and contribute to sustainable development, as per the Vice President's Secretariat release.

He said research achieves its highest purpose when it serves society, adding that research becomes truly appreciable when it produces the right results, creates a meaningful impact on society and translates into practical benefits for people.

India's Global Role and Domestic Expansion

Recalling India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Radhakrishnan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India provided COVID-19 vaccines to more than 100 countries.

He said India did not seek to commercialise the humanitarian assistance.

Recalling his recent conversation with the Speaker of Kenya, who had expressed gratitude for India's vaccine assistance, he said many Western countries had not provided similar support to poorer nations.

He added that India's efforts helped safeguard humanity and reiterated that India stands for peace, development and the welfare of humanity.

Growth in Health and Education Sectors

Radhakrishnan also said the Prime Minister had told him that AIIMS should be available across the country so that medical facilities and medical education could reach people across India.

Highlighting the expansion of higher education since 2014, the Vice President said 16 IIITs, eight Central Universities, eight IIMs, seven IITs, two IISERs, one NIT and 12 AIIMS have been established during this period.

"Bharat today has more than 1,425 universities, 54,000 colleges and 16,850 standalone institutions," he said.

The Vice President also highlighted the substantial increase in women's enrolment in higher education, from 1.57 crore in 2014-15 to 2.24 crore in 2023-24, an increase of 42.2 per cent.

He said the increasing number of women receiving degrees and medals at convocation ceremonies was a welcome development.

A Call to Shape a 'Viksit Bharat'

Radhakrishnan said the graduates were entering a defining phase in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat @2047.

He said the vision of a developed, innovative, inclusive and self-reliant Bharat calls upon every young Indian to contribute to nation-building.

"The greatest strength of Bharat is its people, particularly its youth," he said.

Sharing his message with the graduating students, the Vice President said, "Do not merely prepare yourself for the future; prepare yourself to shape the future."

Warning Against Substance Abuse

He also urged students to stay away from drugs and all forms of substance abuse, calling upon them to choose "discipline over distraction, purpose over temptation, and excellence over easy shortcuts."

Referring to the recent incident in Tamil Nadu in which a student was murdered for sharing information about the drug trade, Radhakrishnan said the incident was deeply painful and that he felt as though he had lost a member of his own family.

Upholding National Values

Calling upon graduates to make 'Nation First - Rashtra Pratham' their guiding principle, the Vice President said their knowledge, innovation and hard work should contribute to the progress, security and prosperity of Bharat.

He urged the graduates to uphold constitutional values, respect diversity, strengthen national unity and place the larger national interest above narrow self-interest.

In his concluding remarks, Radhakrishnan urged the graduates to carry with them the timeless Indian values of Gyaan (Knowledge), Kartavya (Duty), Karuna (Compassion) and Seva (Service).

On the occasion, the Vice President presented an Honorary Degree Certificate to R Velusamy, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and conferred medals, ranks and degrees upon the graduates.

He also administered the 'Say No to Drugs' pledge to the graduates and students.

(ANI)