A man was bludgeoned to death by his uncle in Mahabubabad. In a separate incident, a woman was shot dead by her husband in Medchal-Malkajgiri. Both incidents stemmed from domestic disputes, and police are investigating both murders.

Man killed by uncle in Mahabubabad

A 35-year-old man was killed by his uncle in Upperpalli village at Mahabubabad district on late Monday night. According to police, the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the man and his wife. The victim, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, was struck on the head with an iron rod by his uncle during a heated altercation. Later, he succumbed to his injuries at the spot. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident, and the body has been shifted for a post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

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Woman shot dead by husband in Medchal-Malkajgiri

In a separate incident, a 35-year-old woman was shot dead by her husband following a domestic dispute in the Maruthi Nagar area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district early Wednesday, June 10. The victim was identified as Nisha Rani. According to police, the accused, identified as her husband, Arun, allegedly fired three rounds at the victim at approximately 5:30 AM, resulting in her death on the spot. The accused is currently absconding, and local authorities have formed special teams to track him down. Telangana police confirmed that a thorough investigation is ongoing. (ANI)