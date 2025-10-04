A man murdered his wife by stabbing her in the neck with an axe after the couple had an argument over their son going for Devi immersion without informing them, which quickly escalated, leading to the fatal attack.

Reportedly, the couple had an argument over their son going for Devi immersion without informing them, which quickly escalated, leading to the fatal attack. The incident took place in Allery village under Nellikudur police station limits in Mahabubabad district in Telangana. A case was registered, and an investigation was initiated.

A Sub-Inspector of Nellikudur police station confirmed that the department recieved a complaint from the victim's sister, after which quick actions were taken. “We received a complaint from the deceased's sister, Macharla Uma, stating that her sister, Chekati Swapna, married Naresh 20 years ago and they have two children, Varu Sandesh and Vikaram. Their 17-year-old son Vikaram had gone for Devi immersion on the occasion of Dussehra, and his father Naresh argued with his wife Swapna, saying that because of her, their son Vikaram was roaming around. After a huge argument, Naresh allegedly killed his wife, Swapna, by stabbing her with an axe. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter, and the deceased's body has been shifted for post-mortem examination.”

The investigation into the case is underway, and further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, a tragic incident took place in Delhi, where a 24-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her husband during an argument in northeast Delhi's Brahmpuri area on Friday afternoon, according to Delhi Police. The incident occurred when the woman's husband, 23, called her to meet, and a dispute escalated, leading to the stabbing. The victim, who had been living with her parents due to ongoing marital issues, sustained injuries and was rushed to JPC Hospital.

"On reaching the hospital, it was found that the victim, a 24-year-old woman, had sustained injuries. She reported that she had an ongoing dispute with her husband, a 23-year-old resident of Jafrabad. She was presently staying at her parental home in Brahmpuri. On Friday, her husband called her to meet, during which an argument broke out, and he stabbed her," the police said.

