A Delhi court convicted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in the murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. The court held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt with 91 witnesses and other evidence.

Tahir Hussain Convicted in Ankit Sharma Murder Case

A Delhi court on Tuesday convicted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several co-accused in the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, holding that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt after examining 91 prosecution witnesses and a large body of documentary, medical, forensic and electronic evidence.

Additional Session Judge Parveen Singh of the Karkardooma Court delivered the verdict in the FIR registered at Dayalpur Police Station, rejecting the defence's allegations that Hussain had been falsely implicated through a fabricated investigation.

The Murder of Ankit Sharma

The case pertains to the killing of 26-year-old IB staffer Ankit Sharma, who went missing on February 25, 2020, during the communal violence in Northeast Delhi. His body, bearing multiple stab injuries, was recovered from a drain near Chand Bagh Pulia the following day. According to the prosecution, Sharma was intercepted by a violent mob, brutally assaulted and murdered before his body was thrown into the drain.

The Prosecution's Case

The prosecution relied on eyewitness accounts, medical evidence, post-mortem findings, forensic reports, electronic evidence, mobile phone records, CCTV footage and other circumstantial evidence to establish the involvement of the accused.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 91 witnesses, including family members of the deceased, police officials, forensic experts, doctors and eyewitnesses. Among the key witnesses were Akash and Bharat, who testified that they witnessed the mob assaulting Sharma and identified Hussain as being present and instigating the mob. Police witnesses HC Rahul and HC Praveen also deposed regarding the incident and the presence of the accused. The prosecution further relied upon medical experts, investigating officers and electronic evidence to corroborate the sequence of events.

The Defence's Arguments

The defence, however, questioned the credibility of these witnesses, arguing that several eyewitnesses had made improvements in their statements, that some statements were recorded after considerable delay, and that there were contradictions regarding the sequence of events and the role attributed to Tahir Hussain.

It also relied on the testimonies of witnesses such as Vikalp Kochar, Gyanendra Kochar and Pradeep Verma to argue that they had not specifically implicated Tahir Hussain in the assault The defence further contended that the FIR had been ante-timed and fabricated, alleged serious lapses in the investigation, questioned the delay in registration of the FIR and recording of witness statements, and argued that Tahir Hussain had been made a scapegoat because of public sentiment

Court Rejects Defence, Upholds Prosecution

After examining the entire evidence, the court rejected the defence's objections and held that the prosecution had successfully established the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt. The court found that the evidence, when read cumulatively, inspired confidence and was sufficient to sustain the conviction.

Next Steps in the Legal Process

The judgment comes more than six years after the February 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, which claimed over 50 lives and left hundreds injured. The matter has now been listed for arguments on the quantum of sentence. The convicted persons are also entitled to challenge the judgment before the Delhi High Court.

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