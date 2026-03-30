BJP leader N V Subhash slammed the Telangana Hate Speech Bill, 2026, as an 'appeasement' policy for select sections. He claimed it would benefit 20% of people while creating issues for the remaining 80% and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

BJP Leader Criticises Bill as 'Appeasement'

BJP leader N V Subhash on Monday strongly criticised the Telangana Government's recently introduced Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2026, calling it an attempt to appease select sections of society. Speaking to ANI, N V Subhash stated that the Telangana Hate Speech Bill is nothing but appeasing certain sections of society, and if implemented, 20 per cent of people will benefit while the remaining 80 per cent will face many issues.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"This is nothing but appeasing certain sections of society. If this hate speech bill is implemented in Telangana, 20% people will benefit, and the remaining 80% will have a lot of issues with it. If there is any temple construction or any programs, we need the permission of the minorities," he said. Subhash further said, "We demand the immediate withdrawal of this hate speech bill."

Provisions of the Proposed Bill

The Telangana government on Sunday introduced the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2026, in the Assembly. The bill proposes imprisonment of at least one year, extending up to seven years, along with a fine of ₹50,000 for committing a hate crime. For repeat or subsequent offences, the punishment ranges from a minimum of two years to a maximum of ten years, with a fine of ₹1 lakh. Courts may also award compensation to victims based on the severity of the harm caused. Offences under the bill will be cognisable, non-bailable, and triable by a first-class judicial magistrate.

Cabinet's Push for Social Regulation

Meanwhile, on March 24, the Telangana State Cabinet approved a series of wide-ranging legislative and policy measures that reflect a calibrated push toward social regulation, welfare expansion, and institutional accountability. The decisions, spanning issues from hate speech to gig economy protections and public infrastructure, indicate an effort to respond to emerging social and economic challenges while reinforcing governance frameworks.

At the core of the Cabinet's decisions is the approval of the Telangana Hate Speech and Hate Crime Prevention Bill, 2026. The proposed legislation seeks to address the growing concern over divisive content and speeches that disrupt communal harmony. By targeting hate-driven posts and provocative rhetoric that could trigger violence or unrest, the bill attempts to create a legal deterrent against social polarisation, particularly in an era dominated by rapid digital communication. (ANI)