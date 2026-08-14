Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma announced the formation of a Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) cell within the Home Department. It will help organisations with renewals and applications by coordinating with the central government in Shillong itself.

Meghalaya to Establish FCRA Cell for Organisations

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the state government has decided to set up a Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) cell within the Home Department to help organisations address issues related to renewals and applications under the act.

Speaking about the initiative, Sangma said on Thursday, "The Meghalaya government has decided that we will be forming an FCRA cell within the Home Department of the Government of Meghalaya itself. This will be done in consultation with the Government of India." He said the purpose of the cell would be to coordinate with the Centre and provide solutions to issues faced by organisations in the state. "The purpose of this cell will be to help coordinate with the Central Government and find an effective way to address the different problems being faced by our organisations when it comes to renewals and applications, right here in Shillong, without having to travel to distant places like Delhi," he added.

Coordination with Central Government

CM Sangma said the matter was also discussed with the Home Secretary and efforts are underway to create a mechanism. "This matter was also discussed with the Home Secretary. We are working on a mechanism where Government of India officials will also be available to provide support from time to time, to ensure that any problems and challenges are looked into," he said.

Ensuring a Balanced Approach

The CM further said that while regulations regarding foreign contributions must be followed, organisations should not face unnecessary difficulties. "While the procedures to monitor and regulate foreign currency are being followed, our people should not suffer or face difficulties and challenges, or have their assets seized. So, striking a balance between these two needs is really the need of the hour. That is what we are working towards," he said.

The FCRA framework governs the receipt and use of foreign contributions by individuals, associations and organisations, with the stated objective of ensuring that such funds are utilised for their declared and permitted purposes. (ANI)