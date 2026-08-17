The NGT has sought responses from Karnataka govt and others over mass fish mortality in a Belagavi lake. The action comes after a complaint alleged pollution from sewage and municipal waste caused the deaths, raising substantial environmental concerns.

Suo Motu Action on Complaint A Principal Bench of the NGT comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, Judicial Member, and Dr A. Senthil Vel, Expert Member, directed the Registry to issue notices to the State of Karnataka, Deputy Commissioner/District Magistrate, Belagavi, Athani Town Municipal Council, Karnataka Lake Conservation & Development Authority and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. The Tribunal passed the directions while dealing with a complaint dated January 30, 2026, submitted by Sohan Ashok Banasode on the Tribunal's Public Grievances Portal. The complaint was registered as an Original Application for exercise of suo motu jurisdiction in view of the Supreme Court's judgment in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai vs Ankita Sinha.The NGT, in its order dated August 10, said, "The averments made in the original application is prima facie raise substantial questions relating to the environment arising out of the implementation of the enactments specified in Schedule-I to the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010." Pollution Alleged as Cause of Death The applicant had alleged that hundreds of fish were found dead on January 29, 2026, in the lake near Ambedkar Circle, Athani, and attributed the fish mortality to highly polluted and oxygen-depleted water allegedly contaminated by sewage, municipal waste and possible effluents.The complaint further alleged negligence on the part of Athani municipal authorities in allowing untreated sewage discharge, garbage dumping and poor maintenance, and claimed that the situation had resulted in environmental damage, loss of aquatic life and health hazards. The applicant had sought immediate inspection and water sampling, a report by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and Belagavi authorities, removal of fish carcasses, stoppage of pollution sources, penalties against responsible persons and restoration and long-term conservation measures. Case Transferred to Southern Bench The Tribunal, after hearing the applicant and examining the application and documents, said it was appropriate to seek responses from the concerned authorities. The Registry was directed to prepare and attach the memo of parties and issue notices to respondents along with a copy of the application and documents.The Principal Bench also decided that the matter should be heard by the Southern Zone Bench of the Tribunal at Chennai, noting that the cause of action arose within the jurisdiction of the Southern Zone Bench. "Accordingly, the Registry is directed to list the matter before the Southern Zone Bench of this Tribunal at Chennai on 31.08.2026 after obtaining orders from Hon'ble the Chairperson for transfer of the case, if so required," the Tribunal said.It further directed that the respondents may file their replies/responses before the Southern Zone Bench at least one day before the next date of hearing. The matter is now scheduled to be listed before the NGT's Southern Zone Bench at Chennai on August 31, 2026. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The National Green Tribunal has sought responses from the Karnataka government and four other authorities over allegations of mass fish mortality in a lake/waterbody near Ambedkar Circle in Athani town of Belagavi district, observing that the averments prima facie raise "substantial questions relating to environment".A Principal Bench of the NGT comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, Judicial Member, and Dr A. Senthil Vel, Expert Member, directed the Registry to issue notices to the State of Karnataka, Deputy Commissioner/District Magistrate, Belagavi, Athani Town Municipal Council, Karnataka Lake Conservation & Development Authority and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. The Tribunal passed the directions while dealing with a complaint dated January 30, 2026, submitted by Sohan Ashok Banasode on the Tribunal's Public Grievances Portal. The complaint was registered as an Original Application for exercise of suo motu jurisdiction in view of the Supreme Court's judgment in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai vs Ankita Sinha.The NGT, in its order dated August 10, said, "The averments made in the original application is prima facie raise substantial questions relating to the environment arising out of the implementation of the enactments specified in Schedule-I to the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010."The applicant had alleged that hundreds of fish were found dead on January 29, 2026, in the lake near Ambedkar Circle, Athani, and attributed the fish mortality to highly polluted and oxygen-depleted water allegedly contaminated by sewage, municipal waste and possible effluents.The complaint further alleged negligence on the part of Athani municipal authorities in allowing untreated sewage discharge, garbage dumping and poor maintenance, and claimed that the situation had resulted in environmental damage, loss of aquatic life and health hazards. The applicant had sought immediate inspection and water sampling, a report by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and Belagavi authorities, removal of fish carcasses, stoppage of pollution sources, penalties against responsible persons and restoration and long-term conservation measures.The Tribunal, after hearing the applicant and examining the application and documents, said it was appropriate to seek responses from the concerned authorities. The Registry was directed to prepare and attach the memo of parties and issue notices to respondents along with a copy of the application and documents.The Principal Bench also decided that the matter should be heard by the Southern Zone Bench of the Tribunal at Chennai, noting that the cause of action arose within the jurisdiction of the Southern Zone Bench. "Accordingly, the Registry is directed to list the matter before the Southern Zone Bench of this Tribunal at Chennai on 31.08.2026 after obtaining orders from Hon'ble the Chairperson for transfer of the case, if so required," the Tribunal said.It further directed that the respondents may file their replies/responses before the Southern Zone Bench at least one day before the next date of hearing. The matter is now scheduled to be listed before the NGT's Southern Zone Bench at Chennai on August 31, 2026. (ANI)