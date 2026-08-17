Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary inaugurated the auction of strategic mineral blocks. He announced that mining operations will commence from October 15, with over 30 coal blocks to be allocated by September 30 to utilise the state's resources for its people.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday inaugurated the auction of important and strategic mineral blocks and the workshop of NMEDT organised by the Ministry of Coal and Mines, Government of India, by lighting the lamp at Hotel Maurya.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the programme was also addressed by Satish Chandra Dubey, Minister of State for Coal and Mines and Kadam Sandeep V, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Coal and Mines. Dubey welcomed the Chief Minister by presenting him with a green plant, a shawl and a symbol.

'Prosperous Bihar' Vision

As per the press release, the Chief Minister stated that a study of the mineral blocks in Bihar has been conducted. He underlined that numerous development projects have been undertaken in Bihar under the guidance of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "I welcome all of you present at the workshop on the auction of mineral blocks for the eighth phase of the Ministry of Coal and Mines. It is our responsibility to preserve historical and cultural heritage, and no harm will be caused to it. The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed India and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for a prosperous Bihar must be fulfilled. Since 2005, under the leadership of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, numerous development projects have been undertaken in Bihar. Infrastructure has been constructed, requiring stone and other minerals," he said.

Mining to Begin from October 15

He stated that the state's resources will be utilised for the benefit of the people of Bihar. Further, the Chief Minister announced that the state will begin mining operations starting October 15, while assuring that more than 30 of the 44 surveyed coal blocks will be allocated before September 30, the release said. "Tenders have been issued for several mineral blocks, and the process for several others is underway. Our officials are engaged in this work, and we will complete this work in nine months. Survey work has progressed in 28 of the 44 coal blocks. More than 30 coal blocks will be allocated before September 30. Beginning October 15, efforts will be made to begin mining operations in Bihar," he said.

Optimal Use of Mineral Resources

As per the press release, the Chief Minister said that Bihar's budget has reached Rs 347,000 crore today. Many important development projects are being rapidly implemented in Bihar. Bihar has no shortage of resources. "We must accelerate these efforts in the public interest by making full use of these resources. Rohtas has a large resource of limestone, Aurangabad has a mineral belt, Jehanabad and Jamui have magnets, and Gaya, Banka, and Bhagalpur also have significant mineral resources. All of these must be utilised optimally," he said.

Investment and Royalty

Furthermore, CM Choudhary stated that royalties from minerals will be used for the benefit of the people of Bihar and the state's development. "Mineral resources will not be allowed to be misused at any level. Along with establishing a mineral centre in the state, efforts will be made to achieve an investment target of Rs 5 lakh crore by November," he said. He also spoke with Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy. He congratulated Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Government of India, Satish Chandra Dubey, for actively working for the benefit of Bihar, the release highlighted.

CM Invites Investors

The Chief Minister said that various concessions are being offered to investors for setting up industries in the state. "We urge everyone to invest in Bihar with an open mind. Help Bihar progress. You are completely safe here and can pursue your work without fear. The Bihar government will support you in every way," he said.

On this occasion, Mines and Geology Minister Pramod Kumar, Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Deepak Kumar, Secretary of Mines and Geology Department Avnish Kumar Singh, Director of Coal and Mines Ministry, Government of India Ashish Saxena, along with other senior officers and dignitaries, were present. (ANI)