A 60-year-old man was arrested in Pune's Purandar taluka for the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl. Jejuri Police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and BNS, and the investigation is currently underway.

A 60-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old minor girl in Kolvihire village of Purandar taluka in Pune district, police said on Wednesday.

Arrest and Legal Action

The accused, a resident of Kolvihire village in Purandar taluka, has been booked by Jejuri Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the complaint, the incident allegedly took place around 12:30 pm on August 11, 2026, within the limits of Kolvihire village. The accused is alleged to have sexually assaulted the minor despite being aware of her young age.

After learning about the incident, the victim's family approached Jejuri Police Station and lodged a complaint. Police immediately registered a case and arrested the accused.

Investigation Details

The investigation is being conducted by Assistant Police Sub-Inspector (API) Rane under the guidance of Police Inspector Ravindra Patil. The case was registered by Police Constable Nande.

As the case involves a minor victim, police said the investigation is being handled with utmost sensitivity. The identity of the child has been withheld in accordance with the law.

Police further stated that the allegations against the accused are currently under investigation, and any final conclusion will be determined through the judicial process.