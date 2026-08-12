The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 supplementary examination results for 2026. Students can access their scorecards online through the DigiLocker Results Portal. The exams were for compartment and improvement candidates.

The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 12 supplementary examination results for the year 2026 on Wednesday, providing students with immediate access to their scorecards online. "CBSE has declared the Class XII Supplementary Examination Results 2026 today. Results are available on the DigiLocker Results Portal: https://results.digilocker.gov.in," CBSE posted on X.

Who Appeared for the Supplementary Exam?

According to a press release from CBSE, the examination was organised for the following categories of CBSE Class XII students: Compartment Candidates: Students who could not secure the qualifying marks in one of the five mandatory subjects. Candidates with Six Subjects: Students who were declared passed by replacing a main subject with an additional subject, but who wished to appear again in the main subject in which they had not secured the qualifying marks. Improvement Candidates: Students who had already passed the examination but wished to improve their performance in one subject.

Result Details and School Access

The press release further stated that the pass percentage in the compartment category in the year 2025 was 38.36%. School-wise results will be communicated to schools through their registered email addresses. Schools may also access the digital academic documents of their students through the repository using the credentials already provided by CBSE.

How to Access Results and Documents

Students of CBSE-affiliated schools abroad will also be able to access their results and digital academic documents through DigiLocker Results Portal. Printed MarkSheet-cum Passing Certificates of regular students, including those studying abroad, will be supplied through their respective schools. Private candidates will also be provided with digital academic documents through the portal, the press release stated.

Collection of Printed Documents for Delhi Candidates

However, private candidates under the Delhi East and Delhi West Regional Offices may collect their printed documents from the examination centres from which they appeared.

Post-Result Facilities and Contact Information

Details of the post-result facilities will be notified separately through an official circular. For any queries, candidates may write to resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in or contact their respective CBSE Regional Offices or CBSE Tele-Helplines, the press release said. (ANI)