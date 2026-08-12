BJP MP Tejasvi Surya supported referring the FCRA Amendment Bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for greater scrutiny. The opposition, including Congress and SP, opposes the bill, alleging it is aimed at suppressing minorities and civil society.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya voiced strong support on Wednesday for the decision to forward the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, asserting that comprehensive panel evaluations ultimately yield well-refined legislation.

Speaking to ANI, Tejasvi Surya defended the legislative elaboration on the value of committee oversight. He said, "The FCRA is an important Bill. Rightfully, it has been sent to the JPC for greater Parliamentary scrutiny. Every Bill that has been referred to the JPC always comes back with more opinions, more refinement than what was sent to it earlier."

Underscoring the constructive benefits of parliamentary committees, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya expressed full confidence in the review framework. "I'm sure the JPC will exercise its wisdom and make the Bill much suited for all the issues that it wants to address. The JPC will make the Bill even more robust and more refined by exercising Parliamentary diligence," Tejasvi Surya added.

Bill Referred to Joint Parliamentary Committee

Meanwhile, the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill was formally referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Wednesday after the Central Government moved a motion to this effect in Parliament. Union Minister Nityanand Rai tabled the motion in the Lok Sabha after it resumed proceedings following its adjournment in the morning.

According to the Supplementary List of Business for the Lok Sabha, the proposed Joint Committee will consist of 31 members--21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. The committee has been tasked with conducting an in-depth examination of the legislative provisions and is required to submit its report to the Parliament by the last day of the first week of the Winter Session 2026. The motion further specified that the quorum for the sittings of the Joint Committee shall be one-third of the total number of its members.

Opposition Voices Dissent

Congress MP KC Venugopal sought withdrawal of the bill; his opposition to the bill also found support from SP MP Akhilesh Yadav. In reply, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the opposition should welcome the Government's decision to refer the bill to a JPC and added that there was nothing in the bill to target minority institutions.

While the government has moved for a committee review, the Congress party has maintained its firm stance against the legislation, seeking a complete withdrawal of the Bill. The opposition has previously raised concerns that the proposed amendments could be used to target civil society and minority institutions.

'Aimed at suppressing minorities'

On the other hand, on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the proposed Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) Bill was aimed at suppressing minorities and accused the government of pursuing policies in its own interest. "They want to bring the FCRA Bill to suppress minorities. They want to bring it only to serve their own interests," Yadav said.

The Samajwadi Party leader's remarks came amid a political debate over the proposed legislation and its implications for organisations receiving foreign contributions. He alleged that the government's approach towards the legislation was motivated by its own interests rather than wider public concerns.

Yadav also targeted the government's infrastructure development claims, questioning the quality and effectiveness of projects being undertaken across the country. "You are constructing airports where there is waterlogging today, and expressways have potholes. So, what are you doing?" he said.

About the FCRA Bill

The FCRA regulates the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions by individuals, associations and organisations in the country and seeks to ensure that such contributions are used for the purposes for which they are received.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 and is currently under consideration by Parliament. The revised FCRA Rules, 2026, were notified on June 22 and are in force. (ANI)