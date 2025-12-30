Telangana has reorganised its police administration, creating four new commissionerates: Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, and Future City. The move is part of the state's 2047 vision and the reorganisation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corp.

The Telangana government has reorganised the police administration and constituted four new Police Commissionerates, excluding Bhongir district from the commissionerates' jurisdiction. The decision is in line with the reorganisation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the proposed Future City.

Broader Vision and Reorganisation

According to the release, the State Government unveiled the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document at the Telangana Rising Global Summit on December 9, outlining a roadmap to achieve a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047. As part of the vision, the state has been divided into CURE, PURE and RARE regions, with a specific development strategy planned for each. As part of the Core Urban Region (CURE), 27 municipalities within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) were merged with the GHMC. Consequently, the expanded GHMC has been reorganised into 12 Zones, 60 Circles and 300 Wards, with other government departments also being reorganised on similar lines, as stated in the release.

New Police Commissionerates Established

To enhance public service delivery, maintain law and order, and effectively control crime, the police administration has now been divided into four commissionerates. The earlier three commissionerates have been reorganised, and Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri and Future City commissionerates have been established.

Hyderabad Commissionerate

Key areas, including the State Assembly, Secretariat, Begumpet, Shamshabad Airport and Budvel High Court, will fall under the Hyderabad Commissionerate.

Cyberabad Commissionerate

The rapidly developing IT corridors of Gachibowli, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Madhapur and Raidurg, along with industrial areas such as Patancheru, Genome Valley, RC Puram and Ameenpur, will come under the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Malkajgiri Commissionerate and Bhongir Unit

The Rachakonda Commissionerate has been reorganised, leading to the creation of a new Malkajgiri Commissionerate. Areas including Keesara, Shamirpet, Quthbullapur and Kompally will fall under its jurisdiction. Bhongir, which was earlier part of Rachakonda, has been made a separate police unit, and an SP will be appointed for Yadadri Bhongir district.

Future City Commissionerate

A new commissionerate has also been created for the rapidly developing Future City, covering areas such as Chevella, Moinabad, Shankarpally, Maheshwaram and Ibrahimpatnam.

Leadership Appointments

The government has issued orders appointing Police Commissioners for the four commissionerates and an SP for Yadadri Bhongir district.