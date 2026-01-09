Telangana Minister Azharuddin clarified the state won't take MANUU's land, attributing the issue to a resolved audit notice. BRS leader KTR accused the Congress govt of being a 'serial land snatcher' and vowed to support the university.

Azharuddin dismisses concerns over MANUU land

Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin on Friday sought to clear the air over concerns surrounding land belonging to the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), stating that the State government has no intention of taking over the university's land and that it remains intact. Speaking to ANI, Azharuddin said, "There has been a lot of talk about Maulana Azad University land. A lot of people have given their statements, and I just want to clarify that the Government does not have any intention to take the land of Urdu University. The University land is intact."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He explained that the issue arose from an audit-related notice issued by the district administration. "The District Collector has issued a notice on audit remarks to make them utilise the land effectively,"Azharuddin said adding that the matter has since been clarified between the university and the district administration. "After notice, three days back University Registrar spoke to the Collector and explained about future plans, and accordingly, the Collector assured to drop the notice to that effect."

He added that the assurance was also made public. "The collector gave a press note too, and it even came in the press. Government does not have any intention to take back the land, it's very clear."

KTR accuses Congress govt of being a 'serial land snatcher'

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) today criticised the Congress government in Telangana, alleging that it was attempting to illegally acquire 50 acres of land belonging to MANUU. KTR made the remarks after meeting MANUU students at a residence in Nandi Nagar, Banjara Hills, where the students expressed strong opposition to any move to reclaim land allotted to the university, saying it would adversely affect its future expansion and academic growth.

Addressing the media after the meeting, KTR alleged that the Congress government was systematically targeting university lands across the state and behaving like a "serial land snatcher." He claimed that MANUU, the country's only exclusive Urdu university and a pride of Hyderabad, was being deliberately weakened for real estate interests. "The Congress wants to use a prestigious educational institution for real estate needs. This government has made it a process to grab university lands," KTR alleged.

BRS vows to support students, raise issue in Parliament

KTR said the BRS would stand firmly with MANUU students and, if required, take the issue to Delhi and raise it in Parliament, including the Rajya Sabha. He also promised that under a future BRS government, adequate funds would be allocated for the university's expansion and infrastructure.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, KTR questioned the party's stance on minority protection, asking whether such actions aligned with its claims of safeguarding minority interests. (ANI)