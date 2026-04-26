Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated the Census of India-2027, the first since the state's formation and India's first digital census. He urged citizens to participate in the self-enumeration process for accurate data collection.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday formally inaugurated the Census of India-2027 in the State by registering his details through the online self-enumeration facility.

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According to the Press Secretary, Lok Bhavan, the governor, while addressing the people of Telangana on the occasion, said that the Census is a vital national exercise that provides a comprehensive picture of the population and their socio-economic conditions. It forms the foundation for planning, good governance and equitable distribution of resources, ensuring that the benefits of development reach every section of society.

He noted that the Census plays a crucial role in formulating policies related to education, healthcare, employment, housing and infrastructure. Accurate data enables the government to design targeted welfare programmes and effectively assess national progress. As this is the first Census after the formation of Telangana, he said, it assumes special significance for the State's future development and progress, making accurate data collection essential.

First Digital Census and Timeline

The Governor stated that the self-enumeration phase in Telangana will be conducted from April 26, 2026, to May 10, 2026. This will be followed by the house-listing operations from May 11, 2026, to June 9, 2026. He added that this would be India's first fully digital Census.

The self-enumeration facility allows households to digitally register their details through a simple, convenient and user-friendly process. House-listing will also be carried out digitally to ensure accuracy, transparency and efficiency.

Governor Urges Public Participation

"I have personally completed the self-enumeration process today. It is simple and efficient. I urge all citizens of Telangana to actively participate in this important exercise and extend full cooperation to Census officials by providing accurate and clear information," the Governor said.

He emphasised that public participation would significantly contribute to building a strong, inclusive and well-planned Telangana and India.

Census Director Smt. Bharathi Holikeri, GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan, Joint Secretary to the Governor K. Shashi Kiran Chary, and others were present on the occasion. (ANI)