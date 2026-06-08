Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded PM Narendra Modi on completing 12 years in office. He praised Modi's vision for a self-reliant India and highlighted the success of central welfare schemes and development projects in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 12 consecutive years in office at the Centre.

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According to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the vision of a strong, capable and self-reliant India is steadily becoming a reality. He further noted that under the Prime Minister's guidance, Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is moving consistently towards a new era of development and prosperity.

Flagship Welfare Schemes Highlighted

In his message, Chief Minister Dhami highlighted several flagship initiatives undertaken by the Central Government. He stated that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, more than four crore permanent houses have been constructed for the poor. Additionally, around 81 crore people are receiving free food grains every month, ensuring food security for a large section of the population. He also pointed out that over 60 crore citizens are benefiting from free healthcare services under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Furthermore, collateral-free Mudra loans worth approximately Rs 40 lakh crore have been disbursed, empowering millions of individuals to become self-reliant. According to him, such large-scale welfare measures reflect the vision of a leader committed to the upliftment of the last person in society.

India's Rise as a Global Leader

The Chief Minister, in his statement, also said that India is now emerging as a global leader across sectors under Prime Minister Modi's guidance. He pointed out that 56 per cent of the world's digital transactions are taking place in India. A country that was once heavily dependent on imports for its defence needs is now achieving remarkable success in defence manufacturing and exports. From space technology and artificial intelligence to startups and semiconductor manufacturing, India is writing new chapters of self-reliance.

The release also highlighted the Prime Minister's commitment to women's empowerment, mentioning the grant of permanent commissions to women in the armed forces. Referring to Operation Sindoor, he said that India's women power demonstrated exceptional strength and capability.

He added that while India once faced both cross-border terrorism and internal extremist violence, the nation today has the confidence and capability to tackle such threats decisively and target terrorist infrastructure beyond its borders when required.

Uttarakhand's Progress Under 'Viksit Bharat' Vision

Chief Minister Dhami even noted that the national vision of a Developed India (Viksit Bharat) is taking shape under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, and its impact is visible across every state, with Uttarakhand standing out as a strong example. He remarked that the Prime Minister's tenure would be remembered in golden letters for the progress it has brought to the state. With support from the Central Government, development projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore are currently underway in Uttarakhand, the statement read.

Concluding his message, Chief Minister Dhami said that India has entered the Amrit Kaal of its development journey, and every citizen of Uttarakhand has a responsibility to actively contribute to this transformation. He expressed confidence that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, India will emerge as a developed, self-reliant nation and a guiding force for the world by 2047. (ANI)