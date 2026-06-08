Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated a new 650-bed hospital campus in Baripada, boosting healthcare in the region. He also inaugurated the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group meeting in Puri, highlighting Odisha's disaster management model.

CM Majhi Inaugurates 650-Bed Hospital in Mayurbhanj

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday inaugurated the new 650-bed hospital campus at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada. Built over nearly 50 acres, the modern, centrally air-conditioned facility features advanced infrastructure including 10 ICUs, multiple operating theatres, emergency services, pathology labs, diagnostic centres and specialised departments in medicine, orthopaedics, paediatrics, gynaecology, dental care, and more. This marks a major boost to healthcare access in the region, enhancing medical education and super-speciality services for patients. The project aims to strengthen Odisha's public health infrastructure.

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Odisha CM Inaugurates BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Meeting

Earlier on Saturday, Odisha CM Majhi inaugurated the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRG) Technical Meeting in the holy city of Puri, reaffirming Odisha's commitment to disaster resilience, climate adaptation and sustainable development while calling for enhanced international and inter-state cooperation to address the growing challenges posed by climate change and natural disasters.

Welcoming delegates, experts and representatives from BRICS nations on Thursday (June 4), the Chief Minister described the gathering as a significant platform for advancing global disaster risk reduction efforts. He highlighted that the meeting's theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," reflects the urgent priorities of the international community in safeguarding lives, livelihoods and future generations through greater cooperation.

Addressing the session, Majhi emphasised that disaster risk reduction is no longer a standalone sectoral concern but a cornerstone of sustainable development, economic stability and human security. He noted that climate change, rapid urbanisation and environmental degradation are increasing both the frequency and intensity of disasters across the world, demanding stronger preparedness and coordinated action.

Odisha's 'Zero Casualty' Model Highlighted

The Chief Minister highlighted Odisha's globally acknowledged disaster management model, built on the guiding principle of "Zero Casualty." He stated that the state has consistently strengthened its disaster preparedness architecture through evidence-based planning, advanced early warning systems, resilient infrastructure, institutional capacity building and inclusive governance mechanisms. (ANI)