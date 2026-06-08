Uttarakhand's Chief Electoral Officer BVRC Purushottam initiated the Special Intensive Revision programme to update electoral rolls, handing the first form to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. BLOs will receive Rs 350 for mobile data for this digital drive.

Special Intensive Revision Programme in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer BVRC Purushottam handed over the enumeration form to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Secretariat under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme in the State on Monday.

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The Chief Electoral Officer informed that the campaign has been launched by the Election Commission of India to ensure the purification and updation of the electoral rolls. Under this drive, enumeration forms will be distributed to all voters across the state. Over the next month, until July 7, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will digitise the completed forms through the BLO App.

Financial Assistance for BLOs

Earlier on Saturday, Purushottam said that the BLOs will be provided with financial assistance for a one-month mobile recharge so they don't face any shortage of mobile data while carrying out the digital work.

"To ensure that BLOs do not face any shortage of mobile data while carrying out this extensive digital work, a decision has been taken to provide them with financial assistance for a one-month mobile recharge plan," he said.

The Election Commission will provide Rs 350 each to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign in Uttarakhand to cover mobile data recharge expenses, officials said. According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, orders have been issued to provide the amount to all 11,733 BLOs across the state as part of a special initiative undertaken by the Chief Electoral Officer.

India's First Digital Census in 2027

Census 2027 will be India's 16th census and the eighth since Independence. For the first time, citizens will have the option of self-enumeration through a digital platform.

Two-Phase Process Outlined

The census will be conducted in two phases. Phase I covers Houselisting and Housing Census, being carried out over a period of 30 days across states and UTs between April and September 2026, with a 15-day self-enumeration window preceding the house-to-house enumeration work. In this phase, information about the condition of houses, amenities available to the household and assets possessed by the household will be collected. Questions of Phase I of the Census have been notified in January 2026.

Phase II-Population Enumeration (PE) will be conducted during February 2027 (UT of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and States of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh Phase II will be conducted during September 2027. As decided by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), enumeration of castes will also be done during the second phase of the Census.

In phase II, information on demographic, socio-economic, education, migration, fertility, etc. will be collected from each individual. Exact dates of the Population Enumeration and questions to be covered in this Phase will be notified in due course. (ANI)