INDIA bloc parties will meet every two months to enhance coordination and take on the BJP, announced Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The next meeting is in Hyderabad. The bloc will also write to the CJI regarding electoral malpractices.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the INDIA bloc parties will meet every two months to enhance coordination on national issues and for greater synergy between partners of the opposition grouping to take on the BJP-led government.

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Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the India bloc parties, Kharge said 25 parties attended it. "It was agreed that all parties of the INDIA alliance would meet every two months. The next meeting will be held in Hyderabad in August," he added.

Action on 'Vote Loot', Electoral Malpractices

Kharge said the INDIA bloc parties have decided to write to the Chief Justice of India over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), "vote loot and electoral malpractices". "It was agreed to send a letter to the Chief Justice of India on SIR, vote loot and stealing elections. The letter is to be delivered to the Chief Justice of India very soon," he said.

Demand for Education Minister's Resignation

"It was unanimously agreed to demand the immediate resignation of the Education Minister because he presided over the betrayal of lakhs of youth who appeared for NEET and CBSE examinations," the Congress leader added.

Unified Front Against Treasury Benches

Strategy meetings of all alliance partners will continue to be held regularly in the office of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) to ensure a unified front against the treasury benches on a day-to-day basis, Kharge said.

Call for All-Party Meeting on National Issues

He said the Union government should immediately call an all-party meeting to discuss the precarious current economic situation, unemployment, price rise and farmers' issues and other people-centric issues.

He said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren participated in the meeting virtually and extended support to the decisions taken. (ANI)