A Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel was shot and injured by three unidentified bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Amritsar. The victim, Sukhchain Singh, is out of danger. He suspects a link to an old family feud involving his brother's murder.

A Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel was injured after three unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire at him near Ajnala in Punjab's Amritsar district on Sunday evening, police said.

The victim, identified as Sukhchain Singh, a resident of Jagdev Khurd village under the jurisdiction of the Ajnala police station, is posted at the Amritsar Railway Station. The attack took place near a canal approximately one kilometre away from his residence while he was travelling home on his motorcycle in plain clothes.

According to police, a bullet struck Singh's left shoulder and passed through. He was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment and is reported to be out of danger.

Police Launch Investigation

Briefing reporters on the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dharminder Kalyan said that an FIR has been registered and a probe is underway from all angles.

"On the evening of October 4, we received information that GRP personnel Sukhchain Singh was returning home from Amritsar on a motorcycle in plain clothes. About a kilometre before reaching his village, near the canal under Ajnala police station limits, three unidentified individuals on a motorcycle shot at him. The bullet hit his left shoulder and passed through, but he was fortunately saved and admitted to the Civil Hospital," DSP Kalyan told ANI.

"An FIR has been registered. An investigation is being conducted from every angle, and action will be taken based on the facts that emerge," the DSP added.

Victim Suspects Old Family Feud

Recounting the attack, the injured GRP personnel said the assailants ambushed him and sped away immediately after firing.

"I was returning home from duty when three people on a motorcycle approached from behind, fired at me, and fled. Since our house was nearby, I managed to reach home," Sukhchain Singh said.

Suspecting a link to an old family feud, Singh highlighted that his brother had previously been murdered. "I was in plain clothes, so they likely knew who I was. We suspect this is linked to the past dispute involving my brother's murder. We demand that the police examine CCTV footage of the route to identify and arrest the attackers," Singh added.

Police teams have been deployed to scan surveillance cameras in the vicinity to establish the identity of the suspects and ascertain the exact motive behind the shooting. (ANI)