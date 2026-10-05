The Congress high command has objected to former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat's planned 'Dhanyawad evam Jan Samvad Yatra' in Kumaon, warning against unilateral actions ahead of Assembly elections. Rawat was recently summoned by the ED.

ED Summons and Political Fallout Earlier on September 27, Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat said BJP's electoral anxiety for ensuing state Assembly polls has led to a summons being issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate. In a post on X, Rawat said, "My experience has been a mix of some sweetness, some excitement, and also some disappointment. The worry isn't mine alone—it's for the country and society. If governments operate with a spirit of revenge, how will the nation function? It's not ED, but the arrogance of power and electoral anxieties that have summoned me here. We will address these concerns. Thanks, ED, thanks BJP—you've brought me to Dehradun; now let's see what comes next. "The development comes after the ED conducted searches at multiple locations in Dehradun in connection with its probe into alleged large-scale irregularities in the 2016 UKSSSC VPDO examination. The agency had searched the premises of Rawat’s personal assistant, Chandan Singh Jeena, and reported the recovery of Rs 32 lakh in unaccounted cash, gold and luxury watches.The ED action had also been followed by Rawat’s decision to step down from two Congress positions on September 11. Rawat had said he did not want any action or conduct on his part to weaken the party’s ongoing fight.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Congress high command has strongly objected to former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s proposed ‘Dhanyawad evam Jan Samvad Yatra’ in the state's Kumaon region, according to party sources. The veteran Congress leader had scheduled the yatra to commence from Jaspur on Sunday, October 5, and conclude in Haldwani by the same evening.Party sources said the Congress high command is keeping a close watch on Uttarakhand ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections and is in no mood to tolerate any kind of unilateral action by party leaders.Earlier on September 27, Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat said BJP's electoral anxiety for ensuing state Assembly polls has led to a summons being issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate. In a post on X, Rawat said, "My experience has been a mix of some sweetness, some excitement, and also some disappointment. The worry isn't mine alone—it's for the country and society. If governments operate with a spirit of revenge, how will the nation function? It's not ED, but the arrogance of power and electoral anxieties that have summoned me here. We will address these concerns. Thanks, ED, thanks BJP—you've brought me to Dehradun; now let's see what comes next. "The development comes after the ED conducted searches at multiple locations in Dehradun in connection with its probe into alleged large-scale irregularities in the 2016 UKSSSC VPDO examination. The agency had searched the premises of Rawat’s personal assistant, Chandan Singh Jeena, and reported the recovery of Rs 32 lakh in unaccounted cash, gold and luxury watches.The ED action had also been followed by Rawat’s decision to step down from two Congress positions on September 11. Rawat had said he did not want any action or conduct on his part to weaken the party’s ongoing fight.