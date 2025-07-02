The death toll in the Telangana pharmaceutical factory blast has risen to 40. Four workers from Odisha were among the dead. Several others, including Odia workers, are being treated for serious injuries in hospital.

The number of people who died in the powerful explosion at a pharmaceutical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy district has risen to 40, officials said. Sigachi Industries reportedly confirmed that it lost 40 team members in the explosion and fire accident in its Telangana pharma plant.

The explosion occurred on June 30 (Monday) at Sigachi Industries, located in the Pashamylaram industrial area.

A total of 36 deaths were confirmed on the day of the blast. Since then, four more people have succumbed to their injuries, raising the total to 40. Many others remain injured, some of them in critical condition.

Four workers from Odisha among the dead

At least four of the deceased were migrant workers from Odisha, confirmed an official from the Odisha Parivaar Directorate.

Speaking from the site, Pritish Panda, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), said, "As per information received from the local district administration, four Odia workers were killed, and four others are injured. One of them is in serious condition in the ICU."

The deceased have been identified as:

R Jaganmohan (Chatrapur, Ganjam)

Lagnajit Duari (Tigiria, Cuttack)

Manoj Rout (Simulia, Balasore)

Dolagovind Sahu (Dharmasala, Jajpur)

The Odisha government has sent officers to Telangana to coordinate support for the victims and their families. The bodies of the deceased workers were sent back to Odisha in ambulances on Monday.

Over 140 people were at work during blast

According to the local administration, 143 people were working at the plant when the explosion took place. Many of them were hired through contractors, which made it difficult to identify all the affected persons immediately.

Most workers were from different states and working in non-formal roles, officials said.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing. Authorities are also working to ensure compensation and support for the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies)