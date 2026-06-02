CM Revanth Reddy marked Telangana Formation Day by unveiling the 'Telangana Rising - 2047' vision. He announced a roadmap for a $3 trillion economy, welfare reforms, Indiramma housing, and new social security measures for workers and the elderly.

Marking Telangana State Formation Day on Tuesday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy outlined an expansive roadmap for welfare, governance reforms and long-term economic transformation, asserting that the state is moving towards a "one-trillion-dollar economy by 2034 and a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047" under the 'Telangana Rising - 2047' vision.

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Addressing the occasion of Telangana state formation day, Reddy said, "'Telangana Rising - 2047' plan possesses the transformative power to position Telangana not merely as a key player within the nation, but as a global gateway to the world. This plan embodies the government's unwavering resolve to transform Telangana into a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2034, and subsequently into a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047."

Welfare and Social Dignity

Describing housing as a matter of dignity for the poor, the Chief Minister said, "Owning a home is a lifetime dream for the poor as it is the very essence of their self-respect," while highlighting the state's flagship Indiramma Housing Scheme. "We allocated Rs 22,500 crores in the first year and sanctioned 4.50 lakh Indiramma houses," he said, adding that one lakh homes have already been completed in 13 months and the remaining two lakh will be finished by September 17.

Reddy said the government has expanded food security measures significantly. "We have issued 15,12,000 new ration cards... and 30,038,000 people are now able to enjoy meals cooked with fine rice," he said, linking housing and food security as twin pillars of welfare.

Social and Labour Reforms

Turning to social reforms, the Chief Minister stressed the need for stronger protection of the elderly. "It is truly distressing to witness that children forget to shoulder the responsibility of caring for their parents," he said, referring to new legislation to ensure accountability in elderly care.

On labour reforms, he highlighted a new framework for gig workers. "We enacted a law specifically to ensure their job security," he said, noting that around four lakh gig workers would benefit. He also announced wage revisions across 73 sectors after 12 years, calling it a major relief for workers.

Revanth Reddy also underscored Telangana's caste census exercise, calling it "a role model for the nationwide census," and highlighted new reservation policies for Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes.

Holistic Development and Governance

Reaffirming the government's development blueprint, he said the 99-day 'Praja Palana - Pragathi Pranalika' initiative has laid the foundation for "holistic development, social justice, security, empowerment and sustainable progress."

On governance reforms, he announced major employee welfare measures, including salary credit on the first day of every month and a Rs 1 crore insurance scheme. "We regard government employees as members of our own family," he said.

Infrastructure and Urban Development

Outlining infrastructure and urban development plans, the Chief Minister said Hyderabad is being reshaped under the "CURE, PURE and RARE" development model as part of the Telangana Rising vision, aimed at balancing urban growth, manufacturing expansion and agricultural transformation.

He also spoke about lake restoration efforts, claiming over 1,045 acres of encroached land worth Rs 60,000 crore have been reclaimed, and announced expansion of metro rail and river rejuvenation projects, including the Musi river redevelopment.

Commitment to Religious Harmony

Calling Telangana a "symbol of religious harmony," Reddy said the government would continue supporting all communities, including financial assistance for Hajj pilgrims and development of places of worship across faiths.

Reiterating his long-term vision, he said, "My dream is to position Telangana not merely as a gateway for the nation, but to the entire world," adding that the state's transformation blueprint is designed to guide its growth over the next 100 years.

Earlier in the day, Revanth Reddy, along with Congress leaders, paid floral tributes at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park in Hyderabad on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day, honouring those who sacrificed their lives during the statehood movement. (ANI)

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