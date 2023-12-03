Telangana Election Result: Congress leader says Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo visit had a great impact

Telangana Assembly election results 2023: All India Congress Observer in Telangana Manikrao Thackeray claimed that the Congress party will win more than 70 seats and credited it to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Hyderabad: As the counting of votes in Telangana commenced at 8 am on Sunday, the early trends show that the Congress party is leading followed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). All India Congress Observer in Telangana Manikrao Thackeray claimed that the Congress party will win more than 70 seats.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Congress leader said, "Priyanka Gandhi, the head of our party, and Mallikarjun Kharge enlightened the public about our policies. It has been greatly impacted by Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. In Telangana, KCR acted like a king or an emperor. Everyone expected Telangana, which Congress had granted statehood, would develop into a prosperous state, but that didn't happen."

"Congress will win more than 70 seats and exit polls also said the same," he added.

On November 30, the state had a single round of voting in which over 71% of voters cast ballots. The majority of exit polls, such as India Today-Axis My India, indicate that the Congress party is ahead of the state's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Among the candidates contesting for election were state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. India Today-Axis My India exit poll projected that Congress will win 63–73 seats while the ruling BRS is likely to get 34–44 seats.