Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Telangana Election Result: Congress leader says Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo visit had a great impact

    Telangana Assembly election results 2023: All India Congress Observer in Telangana Manikrao Thackeray claimed that the Congress party will win more than 70 seats and credited it to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

    Telangana Election Result: Congress leader says Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo visit had a great impact anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 9:08 AM IST

    Hyderabad: As the counting of votes in Telangana commenced at 8 am on Sunday, the early trends show that the Congress party is leading followed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). All India Congress Observer in Telangana Manikrao Thackeray claimed that the Congress party will win more than 70 seats. 

    Speaking to news agency ANI, the Congress leader said, "Priyanka Gandhi, the head of our party, and Mallikarjun Kharge enlightened the public about our policies. It has been greatly impacted by Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. In Telangana, KCR acted like a king or an emperor. Everyone expected Telangana, which Congress had granted statehood, would develop into a prosperous state, but that didn't happen."

    "Congress will win more than 70 seats and exit polls also said the same," he added.

    On November 30, the state had a single round of voting in which over 71% of voters cast ballots. The majority of exit polls, such as India Today-Axis My India, indicate that the Congress party is ahead of the state's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Among the candidates contesting for election were state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. India Today-Axis My India exit poll projected that Congress will win 63–73 seats while the ruling BRS is likely to get 34–44 seats.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 9:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Nampally seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Will Jaffer Hussain of AIMIM be able to gain victory in Nampally?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Goshamahal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Goshamahal’s reign awaits for T Raja Singh against Nand Kishore Vyas

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Nathdwara Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Will Congress' CP Joshi win in Nathdwara seat?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Kodangal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BRS’s PN Reddy's fight against Bantu Ramesh Kumar of INC at Kodangal

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Siddipet seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Thanneeru Harish Rao aims 7th victory at Siddipet constituency

    Recent Stories

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Nampally seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Will Jaffer Hussain of AIMIM be able to gain victory in Nampally?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Goshamahal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Goshamahal’s reign awaits for T Raja Singh against Nand Kishore Vyas

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Nathdwara Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Will Congress' CP Joshi win in Nathdwara seat?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Kodangal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BRS’s PN Reddy's fight against Bantu Ramesh Kumar of INC at Kodangal

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Siddipet seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Thanneeru Harish Rao aims 7th victory at Siddipet constituency

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon