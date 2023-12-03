Telangana Election Result 2023: Wary of poaching, Congress readies luxury buses to shift MLAs to resorts

Telangana Assembly Election Result 2023: To avoid poaching of MLAs, the Congress party has kept Kaveri bus on standby to shift them to resorts in Telangana, as the party is leading ahead of the ruling BRS.

Hyderabad: As the counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly election began on Sunday (Dec 3) at 8 am, the early trends showed in favour of the Congress leaving behind Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Fearing that the BRS leadership would resort to horse-trading, the Kaveri Bus Company's sleeper buses have been rolled out to transfer Congress MLAs to resorts in Telangana.

Congress is making political moves in Telangana under the leadership of DK Shivakumar. DK Shivakumar is the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. Congress will shift its MLAs to Karnataka if it does not get a clear majority in Telangana.

This time, the Congress has entered the arena with a strong desire to seize power in Telangana, breaking the BRS dream of continued rule. The party camp hopes that the Congress will come to power under the leadership of Revanth Reddy. Before the final results are out, the Congress alleged that the BRS is trying to poach the former's MLAs.

With 119 assembly seats up for grabs, the Congress has sustained a commanding position in over 60 constituencies. Securing a minimum of 60 seats is crucial for a power grab, and as the numbers currently stand, the possibility of Congress claiming authority seems increasingly likely. On the other hand, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is facing challenges in approaching a majority.

Deputy CM of Karnataka DK Shivakumar alleged that BRS is trying to poach Congress MLAs. He clarified that the Congress will continue to be cautious. A flex board has been posted in front of the Telangana Congress office saying 'government formation on December 9'. The flex board says that Congress will win and the celebrations have already started.

Meanwhile, according to the latest information available in the state, the Congress is leading in 71 seats. 60 seats are required for an absolute majority. BRS, which is ruling the state, is leading in 31 seats. BJP is leading in five seats.

The arrival of Karnataka's Congress leaders in Hyderabad indicates the significant stakes and the strategic involvement of various party factions in this hotly contested election.

"In Telangana, everyone aims for victory. However, we believe we have a stronger chance this time, and we're here hoping for the people's blessings. We carry no fear of any opposition”, expressed DyCM DK Shivakumar.