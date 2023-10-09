Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    EC announces Telangana Election 2023 dates: Voting on November 30, verdict on December 3

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday (October 9) announced the schedule for Telangana assembly election, setting the stage for the last major electoral exercise ahead of the 2024 national elections. The state will go to polls on November 30 and the counting of votes will be held on December 3.

    Here is the full schedule of Telangana Assembly election 2023:

    Date of issue of gazette notification - November 3, 2023
    Last date of making nomination - November 10, 2023
    Date of scrutiny of nominations - November 13, 2023
    Date of poll - November 30, 2023
    Date of counting - December 3, 2023
    Date before which election shall be completed - December 5, 2023

    The Telangana Legislative Assembly election took place on December 7, 2018, marking the constitution of the second Legislative Assembly since the formation of the state in 2014. Key contestants in the election included the incumbent Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), and Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

    To challenge the ruling TRS in the elections, the four opposition parties in the state - INC, TJS, TTDP, and CPI - formed a 'Maha Kootami' or Grand Alliance. However, this alliance failed to secure a majority, leading to the victory of the TRS, which subsequently formed the government.

    K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) opted for early elections in 2018 by resigning on September 6, 2018, nine months before his term was set to complete. Since no other party held a majority, the governor dissolved the house, paving the way for general elections.

    The 2018 election saw an unexpected alliance between the Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TTDP) and the Indian National Congress (INC), along with the Communist Party of India (CPI), former arch-rivals, who came together as part of Praja or Maha Kutami for the first time.

    The Telangana Legislative Assembly comprises 119 seats, with KCR's TRS securing 115 of them in the 2018 elections.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 1:01 PM IST
