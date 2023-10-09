Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    EC announces Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 dates: Voting on November 17, verdict on December 3

    In the November 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, a fierce political battle unfolded, primarily between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 schedule announced by Election Commission, voting on November 17, counting of votes on December 3 AJR
    The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday (October 9) announced the schedule for Madhya Pradesh assembly election, setting the stage for the last major electoral exercise ahead of the 2024 national elections. The state will go to polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will be held on December 3.

    Here is the full schedule of Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023:

    Date of issue of gazette notification - October 21, 2023
    Last date of making nomination - October 30, 2023
    Date of scrutiny of nominations - October 31, 2023
    Date of poll - November 17, 2023
    Date of counting - December 3, 2023
    Date before which election shall be completed - December 5, 2023

    In the November 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, a fierce political battle unfolded, primarily between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).

    The contest drew significant attention, especially the high-stakes duel between Congress heavyweight Arun Yadav and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who aimed to secure a fourth consecutive term in office. The INC, on the other hand, sought to reclaim power in the state after a hiatus since 2003.

    The election's outcome resulted in a hung assembly, with the INC emerging as the single largest party in terms of seats. The counting of vote process commenced on December 11, 2018, with results fluctuating throughout the day. Ultimately, the INC secured 114 seats, while the BJP won 109 seats.

    The INC garnered support from one MLA of the Samajwadi Party, two MLAs from the Bahujan Samaj Party, and four Independent MLAs. In the absence of a clear majority, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the then Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, resigned from his post, and Kamal Nath took the oath as the new Chief Minister on December 17, 2018, marking the INC's return to power in the state after a gap of 15 years.

    However, the political landscape in Madhya Pradesh witnessed further twists as 22 INC sitting MLAs resigned, leading to Kamal Nath's resignation in March 2020. Consequently, Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the BJP returned as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on March 23, 2020.

