    Telangana Election 2023: CM KCR's affidavit reveals no car ownership, assets valued at Rs 58 crore

    During the recent filing, K Chandrasekhar Rao disclosed family assets close to Rs 59 crore, including those under "Hindu Undivided Family," along with liabilities amounting to Rs 25 crore.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

    Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao has revealed his family's assets, totaling Rs 58.92 crore, in the affidavit submitted during his nomination filing for the upcoming 2023 Telangana Assembly Elections. This comes as part of the leader's commitment to transparency in electoral processes. Notably, despite his association with the car symbol of BRS, Rao declared not owning any cars or agricultural land. Ironically, despite this, he identified himself as an agriculturist.

    On Thursday, November 9, the head of BRS, KCR, submitted his nomination papers for both Gajwel and Kamareddy seats, reinforcing his political standing in the state. In the 2018 elections, KCR had reported assets of Rs 22 crore and had previously declared not owning any cars. However, in 2015, his convoy included four Toyota Landcruiser Prados.

    During the recent filing, K Chandrasekhar Rao disclosed family assets close to Rs 59 crore, including those under "Hindu Undivided Family," along with liabilities amounting to Rs 25 crore. His wife Shobha's movable assets were valued at Rs 7 crore, and the Hindu Undivided Family held assets over Rs 9 crore. Shobha also possessed 2.81 kg of gold jewelry, diamonds, and other valuables, with an estimated worth of nearly Rs 1.5 crore. KCR's immovable assets, as per the affidavit, are valued at Rs 8.50 crore, and there's an additional Rs 15 crore in the name of the Hindu Undivided Family.

    The Chief Minister's son, KT Rama Rao, Working President of BRS, and his family declared total assets of Rs 54.27 crore in their nomination affidavit. Shailima, Rama Rao's wife, holds movable assets valued at Rs 26.4 crore, including valuables and 4.5 kg of gold ornaments.

    Despite his financial disclosures, KCR, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Government Degree College in Siddipet, faces scrutiny with nine criminal cases against him, all related to the Telangana Statehood movement.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
