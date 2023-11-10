Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi govt defends odd-even scheme, says it decreased in pollution, traffic jams

    Citing findings from the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) report, the government emphasized positive impacts such as reduced air pollution from vehicles and a notable decline in road congestion. The report also indicated an increase in the share of public transport during the odd-even drive.

    Delhi govt defends odd-even scheme, says it decreased in pollution, traffic jams AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

    The Delhi government, in response to recent criticism from the Supreme Court terming the odd-even scheme as 'optics,' has defended its initiative to curb vehicular emissions. According to an affidavit submitted on Friday, the government highlighted the positive outcomes of the odd-even scheme in reducing road congestion.

    Implemented to tackle vehicular emissions, the odd-even scheme mandates that cars operate on alternate days based on their odd or even number plates. In addition to addressing air pollution concerns, the Delhi government asserted that the scheme led to a noteworthy reduction in overall fuel consumption.

    3 dead, 6 injured in dramatic multi-vehicle crash in Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link (WATCH)

    The government informed the Supreme Court that during the odd-even scheme, there was an estimated 15% decrease in fuel consumption on an average day. Furthermore, the analysis revealed a significant decrease of about 6% in vehicle kilometers traveled (VKT), amounting to 37.80 lakh vehicle-km/day during the implementation of the scheme.

    Citing findings from the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) report, the government emphasized positive impacts such as reduced air pollution from vehicles and a notable decline in road congestion. The report also indicated an increase in the share of public transport during the odd-even drive.

    To further support its case, the Delhi government referred to a scientific study, highlighting the odd-even scheme's positive influence on public transport usage, coupled with a 15% reduction in fuel consumption.

    Delhi pollution: Sudden overnight rain improves air quality, more showers likely today

    This comprehensive evidence aims to showcase the scheme's multifaceted success in addressing environmental and traffic challenges in the capital city.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 10:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala launches 'Ayyan' mobile app to assist pilgrims during Sabarimala season anr

    Kerala launches 'Ayyan' mobile app to assist pilgrims during Sabarimala season

    Kerala to restrict expenditure for another year amid severe financial crisis rkn

    Kerala to restrict expenditure for another year amid severe financial crisis

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-354 November 10 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-354 November 10 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    UK set to tag India as safe country; that will end asylum rights for illegal migrants

    UK set to tag India as safe country; that will end asylum rights for illegal migrants

    3 dead, 6 injured in dramatic multi-vehicle crash in Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link (WATCH) snt

    3 dead, 6 injured in dramatic multi-vehicle crash in Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    NZ star Rachin Ravindra visits grandparents in Bengaluru; grandma prays to ward off evil (WATCH) snt

    NZ star Rachin Ravindra visits grandparents in Bengaluru; grandma prays to ward off evil (WATCH)

    Vela Review Is Shane Nigam Sunny Wayne cop drama worth your Diwali celebration Know what audiences say RBA

    Vela Review: Is Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne's cop-drama worth your Diwali celebration? Know what audiences say

    Selena Gomez makes surprising comeback on social media, fans inquire, 'What happened to your break?' RKK

    Selena Gomez makes surprising comeback on social media, fans inquire, 'What happened to your break?'

    Kerala launches 'Ayyan' mobile app to assist pilgrims during Sabarimala season anr

    Kerala launches 'Ayyan' mobile app to assist pilgrims during Sabarimala season

    Kerala to restrict expenditure for another year amid severe financial crisis rkn

    Kerala to restrict expenditure for another year amid severe financial crisis

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon