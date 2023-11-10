Top Maoist from Andhra Pradesh in Kerala to galvanise cadres: Reports

Communist Party of India (Maoist) central committee member from Andhra Pradesh has reportedly arrived in Kerala to galvanise cadres. The other day two Maoists from Chapparam- Unnimaya and Chandru were captured after an encounter with the Thunderbolts.

Wayanad: A Communist Party of India (Maoist) central committee member from Andhra Pradesh has reportedly arrived in Kerala to galvanise cadres. The Kambamala office of the Forest Department Corporation was reportedly vandalised to demonstrate their strength following his arrival. However, after this, as the police intensified surveillance, the zonal meeting of Dalam (squad) scheduled for October did not take place. Mallikarjuna Reddy and Dheeraj are central committee members from Andhra Pradesh.

It appears that one of them reached in Kerala. The Dalam diminished with the arrest of Sanjay Deepak Rao, the person in charge of the Western Ghats. The member of the Central Committee reportedly arrived with this in order to bolster the team.

Subsequently, the Maoists arrived in the forest to demonstrate their power. First, there was vandalism at the Forest Development Corporation office. They kept getting closer to the occupied area, evading the thunderbolt's eye. But according to reports, the Dalam regional meeting, scheduled for October, was cancelled as the police stepped up their investigation. In the regional meetings, top Maoist leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh participate and chalk out plans for their next move.

There were four Dalams or squads in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu forest areas- Nadukani dalam, Shiruvani dalam, Kabani dalam and Banasura dalam. After the two clashes, Nadukani and Shiruvani Dalams ceased to function. Although there are members of Banasura dalam, Kabani is in the area of ​​operation of dalam. Chandru and Unnimaya, who were captured in Chapparam the other days, and the three who escaped, were not directly involved in any of the attacks in Thalapuzha and Aralam regions.

