Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announced a plan to support local farmers by procuring organic crops for centralised kitchens. Meanwhile, Divi's Labs and Aurobindo Pharma donated over Rs 22 crore towards a breakfast scheme in government schools.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said the State Government is considering ways to support local farmers in areas where centralised kitchens have been established and is ready to encourage them to cultivate organic crops so that vegetables, rice and other necessary supplies can be procured directly from them.

CSR Funds for School Breakfast Scheme

Representatives from the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation, Divi's Laboratories Limited and Aurobindo Pharma Limited met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the MCRHRD Institute in Hyderabad. During the meeting, Divi's Laboratories Limited and Aurobindo Pharma Limited handed over Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation for the breakfast scheme in government schools in the presence of the Chief Minister. According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Aurobindo Pharma Limited contributed Rs 10 crore, while Divi's Laboratories Limited contributed Rs 12.18 crore towards the initiative.

Support for Local Farmers and Organic Cultivation

During his interaction with the representatives, the Chief Minister said the State Government is examining measures to support local farmers in regions where centralised kitchens are functioning. He said the government is prepared to encourage farmers to cultivate organic crops so that vegetables, rice and other essential supplies required for the centralised kitchens can be procured directly from them.

The Chief Minister also stated that the government is taking steps to provide farmers with quality seeds that would not only promote crop diversification but also ensure better profitability for farmers. Revanth Reddy said such initiatives would help promote crop diversification while improving farmers' incomes and strengthening the supply chain for the centralised kitchens catering to welfare programmes.

Promoting Quality Meals for Students

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of providing quality breakfast and midday meals to students through the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation. He appreciated the organisations for extending CSR support towards the breakfast scheme in government schools.

Dignitaries Present

Government Advisor Ramakrishna Rao, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary N Sridhar and the President of the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation participated in the event.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu-ji, Madhu Babu, Vice President of Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Nityananda Reddy, Managing Director of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., and others were also present on the occasion. (ANI)