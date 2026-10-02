AAP MP Sanjay Singh staged a sit-in after being blocked by police from entering Parliament to protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged 'vote theft'. He termed the action 'dictatorship'. Atishi led another protest march to Jantar Mantar.

AAP MP Stages Sit-in, Alleges 'Dictatorship'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday staged a sit-in on the road after being stopped from proceeding to Parliament amid the ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said he was stopped despite being a Member of Parliament and said he wanted to raise the issue of alleged "vote theft" in Parliament. "I am a Member of Parliament. As a member, I had to raise the issue of 'vote theft', but I am not being allowed to go there," Singh said.

"How can you stop me from going to Parliament? You can see the dictatorship of the police," he added.

The AAP MP said he was only seeking to go to Parliament to discharge his duties as a parliamentarian. "I only had to go to Parliament. I was not going with everyone," Singh said.

While marching towards Parliament, Singh said police could not stop him from going to Parliament to discharge his duties. The AAP leaders raised slogans including, "Dictatorship will not be tolerated in a democracy."

Atishi Leads Separate Protest to Jantar Mantar

Meanwhile, AAP MLA and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi marched towards Jantar Mantar along with other party leaders and protesters, raising slogans of "Gyanesh Kumar resign." During the march, Atishi sat on the ground along with other protesters as the demonstration continued.

'Peak Dictatorship': Sanjay Singh

Earlier in the day, Singh called the situation "peak dictatorship", alleging that police had reached the residences of several opposition leaders and questioned the restrictions on the right to protest. "Today is Bapu's birth anniversary, who worked to awaken the nation against the British through a non-violent movement. Today, against a vote thief who stole 13 crore 37 lakh votes across the nation and deleted them in collusion with Modi, against that Gyanesh Kumar, our democratic and constitutional right to protest—the right to hold an agitation given to us by the country's Constitution—you are not even letting us exercise that? So this is straightforward dictatorship," Singh told ANI. (ANI)