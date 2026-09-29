A butcher allegedly killed a woman over money dispute, cut her body into nine pieces and dumped the remains in a canal in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, police said.

A butcher allegedly killed a woman over money dispute, cut her body into nine pieces and dumped the remains in a canal in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, police said. The deceased was identified as Kalyani after details of an unidentified body recovered in Ibrahimpatnam were circulated on social media. Her relatives reportedly recognised a tattoo on her hand and approached the police.

The investigation subsequently led police to Shafi, a butcher from Bhavanipuram who runs a small mutton shop. According to police, Shafi and Kalyani were closely associated and had reportedly been involved in disputes over money. Their relationship had also allegedly become strained following an earlier disagreement involving Kalyani’s son.

Police said Shafi took Kalyani to his house in Bhavanipuram on September 17. A quarrel allegedly broke out between the two over money, following which Shafi reportedly attacked Kalyani with a knife and slit her throat.

Police suspect that Shafi then cut the body into nine pieces and, with the alleged assistance of Guruvulu, an employee at his mutton shop, transported the remains to another location.

The body parts were allegedly dumped in the Cooling Canal in the Gollapudi area, according to police.

Police have detained both Shafi and Guruvulu and are questioning them over their alleged involvement in the case. They are now examining the exact motive, the alleged roles of both suspects and the circumstances surrounding the transportation and disposal of the body.