Telangana CM Revanth Reddy launched SPANDANA Teams to combat the drug menace and crimes against women. He warned that the government will show 'no mercy' to offenders, regardless of their social or political stature, including celebrities and officials.

Sending a clear warning to the state's elite, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday formally launched the SPANDANA Teams (Takshana Rakshana) program at the TG ICCC Auditorium. The initiative is designed to provide rapid response and protection, particularly focusing on the intersection of narcotics and crimes against women.

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'No Mercy for Offenders, Regardless of Stature'

During the launch, the Chief Minister emphasised that his administration would not be deterred by the social or political standing of offenders, promising a "no-mercy" approach to the drug menace. The Chief Minister addressed the growing concern over drug-induced violence, specifically highlighting the threat posed to women and young girls. He made it clear that "stature" would no longer serve as a shield against prosecution.

"I do not care how prominent the family is," Reddy asserted. "Whether they belong to a politician or a high-ranking official, the government will not spare them." He noted that even those in the public eye or the entertainment industry would face the full force of the law if found involved in drug-related atrocities.

The CM pointed to recent police actions as evidence of this commitment, noting that elected representatives have already been arrested in connection with narcotics cases. "Recently, the police teams arrested elected representatives in connection with drug-related cases. Punishing the criminals who were caught in drug cases, regardless of their stature, even if they are celebrities, will send a strong message to the people," he added.

SPANDANA: A Dual-Purpose Initiative

The new SPANDANA (meaning Response) teams, under the tagline Takshana Rakshana (Immediate Protection), are tasked with creating a visible and swift deterrent against street-level harassment and organised drug distribution. "Punishing the criminals who were caught in drug cases, regardless of their stature... will send a strong message to the people," said CM Revanth Reddy.

By linking the drug crisis directly to women's safety, the Revanth Reddy administration is positioning SPANDANA as a dual-purpose tool for social reform and law enforcement, signalling that the era of "influence-peddling" in criminal investigations is over. (ANI)