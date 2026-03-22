Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to launch development projects worth ₹775.72 crore in the Siddipet district, focusing on infrastructure, healthcare, and education in the Siddipet and Gajwel constituencies.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will lay foundation stones for multiple development projects worth ₹775.72 crore in Siddipet district. The initiatives span across Siddipet and Gajwel constituencies, focusing on infrastructure, healthcare, education, and public services.

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Major Investments in Siddipet

According to the Telangana CMO, several key projects will be inaugurated and initiated to enhance regional development. To boost the agro-based industry, an oil palm factory at Narmetta in Nangunur Mandal will be inaugurated with an investment of ₹300 crore, while the foundation stone will be laid for water supply and underground drainage projects in Siddipet Municipality costing ₹141.34 crore.

Healthcare and Administrative Upgrades

In Ensanpally, a new district jail building built with a budget of ₹78 crore will be inaugurated alongside a 50-bed Integrated AYUSH Hospital, constructed at ₹15 crore to strengthen traditional healthcare services. Additionally, a Central Medicine Store built at a cost of ₹3.60 crore will be opened in Ensanpally, complemented by the inauguration of a Primary Health Centre (PHC) building at Gatlamalyala in Nangunur Mandal and an Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Ambedkar Nagar, Siddipet, both constructed at ₹1.43 crore each.

Gajwel Constituency Development

In the Gajwel constituency, the Chief Minister will undertake several infrastructure and educational initiatives, including laying the foundation stone for a Young India Integrated Residential School Complex at Kondapaka with an outlay of ₹200 crore. Additional infrastructure works at Telangana Public School in Markook will be initiated with an investment of ₹16.62 crore. Furthermore, an Integrated Mandal Office Complex (IOC) at Markook, built at ₹8.65 crore, and another IOC at Jagdevpur, constructed at ₹9.65 crore, will both be inaugurated.

As per Telangana CMO, these projects reflect the government's commitment to strengthening public infrastructure, improving healthcare access, promoting education, and enhancing administrative efficiency. The large-scale investments are expected to generate employment opportunities and contribute to the overall socio-economic growth of the Siddipet district.

Officials stated that the Chief Minister's visit marks a significant step toward accelerating development in both the Siddipet and Gajwel constituencies. (ANI)