Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and former CM KCR mourn the death of Ande Sri, author of the state song "Jaya Jayahe Telangana." Both leaders called his passing an "irreparable loss" and recalled his pivotal role in the Telangana statehood movement.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the sudden demise of the renowned poet and lyricist, Ande Sri, on Monday. He stated that the passing of Ande Sri, who penned the Telangana state song "Jaya Jayahe Telangana," is an irreparable loss to the literary world of Telangana.

He recalled that the song "Jaya Jayahe Telangana" became the voice of millions of people during the Telangana movement and in the achievement of the Telangana State. On this occasion, the Chief Minister remembered his association with Ande Sri. He recalled the thoughts they shared and his bond with the poet after the people's government came to power and the state song was redesigned with new musical compositions. He said that Ande Sri's contribution to achieving statehood and awakening the community will remain immortal. The Chief Minister extended his deepest condolences to the family members of Ande Sri. He prayed to God for the peace of his soul.

KCR Expresses Shock Over Poet's Demise

Former Chief Minister and BRS party president, Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), expressed deep shock over the sudden death of Ande Sri, the renowned poet, author of the iconic Telangana state anthem "Jaya Jayahe Telangana." Expressing grief over his death, KCR offered his condolences.

He stated that the death of Ande Sri, who played a pivotal role as a poet with his songs and literature in the cultural movement for the achievement of the Telangana state, is an irreparable loss to Telangana.On this occasion, KCR recalled his association with Ande Sri during the Telangana movement.KCR conveyed his deepest sympathies to the family members and prayed for the holy soul of the late Ande Sri to rest in peace.

Who Was Ande Sri?

Ande Sri was a renowned Telugu lyricist and poet who rose to fame for his folk-style lyrics that resonate with the struggles and aspirations of ordinary people. His patriotic song "Jaya Jaya He Telangana" became an anthem during the Telangana statehood movement, earning him immense respect. He died at the age of 64 on November 10. (ANI)