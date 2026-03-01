Telangana CM Revanth Reddy assured full support to families of the Medina bus tragedy victims. The government extended ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the deceased's kin and Rs 3 lakh to the seriously injured on humanitarian grounds.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy affirmed that the "People's Government" would stand firmly by the families of those who lost their lives in the recent Medina bus tragedy in Saudi Arabia. Addressing the bereaved families at a meeting held in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said, "This government is yours and will always support you in difficult times," assuring all possible assistance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Government's Swift Response

He recalled that soon after the accident in Medina, a delegation led by Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin was deputed to Saudi Arabia. The state government also facilitated travel arrangements for the victims' families. With the coordination of the Indian Consulate and the Saudi authorities, the last rites of the deceased were performed at Jannatul Baqi.

Financial Assistance on Humanitarian Grounds

The Chief Minister noted that state governments generally do not provide compensation for deaths occurring outside the country. However, on humanitarian grounds, the Telangana government decided to extend financial assistance to the affected families. CM Revanth Reddy handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 3 lakh each to those who were seriously injured in the accident. He said the meeting was organised to personally reassure the families during their time of grief.

CM's Personal Commitment

Recalling his long association with the Muslim community, the Chief Minister said that since 2009, he has been sponsoring five pilgrims annually, one from each of the five mandals in the Kodangal Assembly constituency, for the Hajj pilgrimage at his own expense. The selection process, he added, has been entrusted to local religious leaders.

Among those present at the meeting were the Chief Minister's Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, State Government Advisor Shabbir Ali, Nampally MLA Majid Hussain, Haj Committee Chairman Khusro Pasha, Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS) Vice Chairman Fahim Qureshi, State Minority Finance Corporation Chairman Obedullah Kotwal, CM OSD Vemula Srinivas and other officials. (ANI)