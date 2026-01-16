Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met with Army officials, requesting the appointment of special officers to resolve pending issues like land allotment and sanctioning of Sainik Schools, assuring the state's full cooperation for national security.

CM Reddy Seeks Resolution on Pending Army Issues

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a "Civil Military Liaison Conference" on Thursday in Hyderabad. According to the Chief Minister's Office, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has requested the Army officials to appoint Special Officers to resolve pending issues mainly pending land allotment, sanction of Sainik Schools etc. through deliberations.

"Stating that the state government is ready to extend all kinds of cooperation to the Army to strengthen the national security, the CM said the government already allocated 3,000 acres to establish a low frequency Navy radar station in Vikarabad. Further, the Chief Minister stressed that the pending issues should be resolved through continuous deliberations and requested to appoint special officers," the CMO added.

78th Army Day Celebrated

Meanwhile, the Army Day is commemorated every year on January 15 to remember the occasion of Field Marshal KM Cariappa taking over the command of the Indian Army from British Commander-in-Chief, General Sir FRR Bucher, in 1949 and becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India.

Earlier on Thursday, the Defence Minister extended greetings to Indian Army personnel and their families on the occasion of 78th Army Day, saluting the force's courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country's sovereignty and integrity. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, and other dignitaries also attended the 78th Army Day celebrations held in Rajasthan's Jaipur. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, BJP Rajasthan President Madan Rathore, along with a large number of other dignitaries, were also present on the occasion. (ANI)