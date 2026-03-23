Telangana CM Revanth Reddy released the first installment of the Rythu Bharosa scheme, announcing Rs 9000 crore will be deposited in farmers' accounts in 45 days. He spoke at the inauguration of an Oil Palm factory in Siddipet.

Rythu Bharosa Funds Released

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday announced that Rs 9000 crore of Rythu Bharosa scheme benefit will be deposited in the farmers' bank accounts in three installments in 45 days and released the first instalment of Rythu Bharosa benefit on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Oil Palm factory at Narmetta in Siddipet Assembly Constituency.

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Speaking at a public meeting organised on the occasion of 'Farmers Festival', the CM noted that Rs 2533 crore was spent on farmers' welfare every month in the previous BRS government. Whereas, the People's Government was incurring an expenditure of Rs 5500 crore every month, according to a release. "I firmly believe that neither agriculture where the ox weeps, nor a kingdom where the farmer weeps can ever truly prosper ", he said, further adding that they are releasing Rythu Bharosa funds to see a delightful moment in the lives of the farming community in the state.

CM Stresses on Crop Diversification

CM Revanth Reddy highlighted that the government was providing compensation to farmers who lost their crops and had already spent over Rs 1 lakh crore on farmers' welfare within just two years. In view of Telangana emerging as number one in Paddy production in the country, the Chief Minister stressed that the Agriculture sector needs to undergo a transformation and the farmers should adopt crop diversification for more profits. "We need to encourage farmers to cultivate not just paddy but a diverse range of crops", the CM said, explaining the difficulties in the paddy procurement.

He also said that the government has procured 71 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, but claimed that the Central Government is not procuring more than 50 lakh metric tonnes. "In this backdrop, we must formulate and implement necessary plans for crop diversification to ensure that the crops cultivated by our farmers become profitable ventures," he said.

Stating that the Government is making efforts to facilitate the export of agricultural produce to international markets, the CM stressed that every crop grown in Telangana should be profitable to achieve "Golden ( Bangaru )Telangana."

Addressing Potential Fertiliser Shortage

Following the recent West Asia conflict, CM Reddy cautioned the farmers of a fertiliser shortage in the coming days, as per the release. The Chief Minister ordered the authorities to convince the Union government for more fertilisers. "We must meet with Prime Minister Modi and strive to secure the maximum possible allocation of urea for our state. This is not the time for politics, but for moving forward with coordination and unity. We do politics only during the elections. Once the elections are over, the development of the state becomes the sole priority," he said.

Political Challenge in Siddipet

Explaining the importance of the Oil Palm project, which he emphasised is meant to benefit farmers and not for the local MLA, the CM announced that the leader who wins against the BRS leader in Siddipet in the next elections will be inducted into the state cabinet. "I am entrusting our ministers, G Vivek and Damodar Raja Narasimha, with the responsibility of winning the Congress candidate in the assembly segment. The legislature representing the area hailed from the same single family," CM Revanth Reddy said, appealing to people to give an opportunity to others and bring a change.

The CM clarified that the People's Government was not discriminating against anyone, and it was not his nature to give priority over others. Further, the Chief Minister said that he is ready for a debate on fund allocations to Kodangal during the BRS rule. He also reiterated that Congress will retain power by winning the majority of seats in the 2029 assembly elections.

Vision for Agricultural Prosperity

The Chief Minister outlined the government's plan to promote the oil palm industry. He said that the government is ready to purchase the produce in 10 lakh acres, and Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao was requested to establish an oil palm processing plant in the Kodangal constituency as well.

"Ankapur should serve as an inspiration for all 12,728 Gram Panchayats across the state in the field of agriculture. It is the responsibility of our government to transform every village into a model like Ankapur and to make agriculture a profitable business," he said.

Focus on Women Empowerment Schemes

Listing the welfare and women empowerment schemes introduced by the government, the CM said that a free travel facility was provided for women in RTC buses. Also, empowered women by making them the owners of the RTC bus fleet, aiming to transform one crore women into millionaires, the release noted.

CM Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to increase the membership of women's self-help groups in urban areas as well. The government has already provided Rs 57,000 crores of loans to women groups through bank linkages. "It is also a proud moment that women's groups are competing with Adani and Ambani in solar power generation. The nation's economy will truly flourish only when women attain equal economic partnership," he added.

Plans for Education Sector Overhaul

The Chief Minister also said that the government is launching Telangana Public Schools in the upcoming academic year, aiming to compete with the government Educational institutions with private and corporate institutions. The proposal to overhaul all Government schools is under active consideration, and is also establishing Advanced Training Centers (ATCs) to provide skills training to the youth. (ANI)