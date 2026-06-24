BJP's Agnimitra Paul commented on the TMC's internal rift, saying the BJP is confused about the "real TMC." While Ritabrata Banerjee's rebel camp claims control with 58 MLAs, Mamata Banerjee's faction insists she remains the party chairperson.

Amid an internal rift in the Trinamool Congress (TMC), West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul on Wednesday said that the ruling BJP is "really confused" regarding which is the "real TMC." While both the Mamata Banerjee and LoP Ritabrata Banerjee camps are contesting for the "real TMC" tag, Agnimitra Paul claimed that the opposition party is "finished" in West Bengal. Paul told reporters in Kolkata, "We are really confused as to which is the real TMC. Some people are protesting, some are supporting us. Not even a month has passed, and this party that had so much arrogance and pride that they had done so much work for the people of Bengal, is completely finished."

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TMC Factions Defend Positions

TMC MP Saugata Roy said that the Ritabrata Banerjee camp should not be recognised as the TMC, as former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is still the chairperson of the party, and the "real TMC" cannot be decided just based on the number of MLAs. Roy told ANI, "He has the right, but if this is done according to the law, these people should not be recognised because there is only one TMC, and Mamata Banerjee is its chairperson. Numbers are an issue, but numbers don't determine this."

Rebel Faction Stakes Claim

On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee met with the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) along with the rebel camp's chairperson Arup Roy, Chief Whip Akhruzzaman, Deputy Leaders Javed Ahmed Khan, and Sandipam Saha. Addressing a press conference, he stated that there was no question of any dispute over the party symbol and asserted that "we are the Trinamool Congress."

The faction has the support of at least 58 of the party's 80 MLAs. The rebel faction also announced a new chairperson, electing Arup Roy.

The faction has also formed a 30-member National Working Committee (NWC), stating that former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should continue to play the role of mentor in the party. The committee includes Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Rathin Ghosh, Sabina Yasmin, Javed Khan and Sandipan Saha, among others. Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Rathin Ghosh and Sabina Yasmin have been appointed as vice-presidents.

Mamata Banerjee Reinforces Authority

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee also moved swiftly to reinforce her authority, submitting an official list of office-bearers to the Election Commission, identifying herself as party chairperson. (ANI)