Telangana CM Revanth Reddy inaugurated Amara Raja's EV Cell Manufacturing facility in Mahbubnagar. He affirmed his government's commitment to continuing past policies, promoting industry, and targeting a $1 trillion economy for the state by 2034.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated Amara Raja Company's EV Cell Manufacturing facility in Mahbubnagar on Wednesday.

Policy Continuity and Economic Vision

Addressing the gathering at Amara Raja Giga Corridor today, the Chief Minister said that the government was carrying forward the policies introduced by previous regimes -Chandrababu Naidu (1994-2004), Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy (2004-2014), and the government served from 2014 to December 2023. "We are adopting the best practices and the policies from the previous governments as the government does not want to suffer from policy paralysis. Our government has introduced various policies mainly to promote industry, tourism, and health as part of the 'Telangana Rising 2047' initiative," said Revanth Reddy.

According to Telangana CMO, the Chief Minister noted that Telangana's current 5 per cent contribution to the national GDP is unsatisfactory. He further stated that the government aims to double this share to 10 per cent, with a goal to transform the state into a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047. "Our goal is to increase Telangana's share of the national GDP to 10 per cent and transform Telangana into a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2034 and 3 Trillion-dollar US dollar economy by 2047," said CM Revanth Reddy.

Mahabubnagar's Development and Employment

CM Revanth Reddy also declared that the state government is actively engaged in discussions with the neighbouring state, promising positive developments for the Mahabubnagar district. He stated that talks are progressing toward securing a water allocation of 90 TMC for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and 30 TMC for the Dindi project. "We will create a favourable environment for industries and generate employment opportunities in the district," said CM Reddy.

The Chief Minister stressed that the farmers who gave their land to the Amara Raja company should be provided jobs in the new EV cell manufacturing unit.

Amara Raja's Global Standing and Women Empowerment

The Chief Minister remarked that it is a proud moment for India to see Amara Raja competing with major global players such as China, Japan, Germany, and Korea in the EV sector. He noted that the unit in Divitipalli employs 700 people, including 400 women, highlighting the project's role in advancing women's empowerment.

EVs Crucial for Pollution Control

Addressing the rising threat of pollution and climate change, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the impact of the El Nino effect on rainfall and agriculture. Stating that significant climatic shifts have been observed since the COVID-19 pandemic, he emphasised the necessity of electric vehicles as a critical component in pollution control.

Commitment to District's Progress

The Chief Minister affirmed his commitment to transforming Mahabubnagar into a model district, observing that the region, once identified as drought-prone, has developed to the point where it can serve as a benchmark for others.

Highlighting the district's progress, Reddy pointed to the establishment of IIITs, engineering colleges, Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), and 'Young India Integrated Schools'. He stated that the primary objective of the ATCs and polytechnic colleges is to generate blue-collar employment, while efforts are underway to complete the pending Kalwakurthy, Bhima, RDS, and Nettempadu irrigation projects.