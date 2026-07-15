Akasa Air and BPCL signed an MoU to advance Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) adoption in India. The partnership will establish a supply framework for SAF-blended ATF, focus on long-term supply readiness, and support India's decarbonization goals.

Akasa Air and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Wednesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing the adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in India.

According to the press release by Akasa Air, the partnership marks an important step towards strengthening the country's SAF ecosystem and supports India's broader decarbonization ambitions, while aligning with global aviation sustainability frameworks, including the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) mandate.

Partnership Framework and Goals

Under the MoU, Akasa Air and BPCL have collaborated on establishing a framework for the supply and offtake of SAF-blended Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) at designated airports across India. The partnership will also focus on enabling long-term supply readiness by sharing indicative demand forecasts, supporting production planning and working towards a phased increase in SAF blending as the domestic ecosystem matures.

Both organisations will also jointly support the development of India's SAF ecosystem through knowledge sharing, policy advocacy and engagement with government and industry stakeholders.

Leadership Commentary

Commenting on the partnership, Ankur Goel, Chief Financial Officer, Akasa Air, said, "At Akasa Air, sustainability is one of our core values, shaping decisions we make across our business. Since inception, we have focused on building a modern, efficient airline through next-generation aircraft, technology and responsible practices on ground and in air. Our collaboration with BPCL builds on this foundation by strengthening our operational readiness for Sustainable Aviation Fuel and supporting the development of the supply ecosystem in India."

Speaking on the occasion, Subhankar Sen, Director (Marketing), BPCL, said, "BPCL is committed to providing comprehensive fuel solutions to the aviation sector through reliable supply, operational excellence and innovation. We have undertaken several digital transformation initiatives, including our state-of-the-art automation platform 'Be-Winged', to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency across the aviation fuel business. As India advances towards a low-carbon future, BPCL is actively pursuing multiple green energy initiatives and is committed to supporting the aviation industry's decarbonization journey through sustainable and innovative energy solutions."

Akasa Air's Commitment to Sustainability

Sustainability has been embedded in Akasa Air's ethos since its inception, and the airline continues to implement initiatives that go beyond regulatory compliance to set benchmarks for conscious and efficient operations, the release said.

Akasa Air's brand-new Boeing 737 MAX fleet is a key enabler of its mission to operate one of the most environmentally progressive and fuel-efficient fleets in the Indian skies. Powered by CFM International Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion (LEAP) -1B engines and incorporating advanced-technology winglets, the 737 MAX offers excellent economics, reducing fuel use and emissions by 20 per cent compared to the airplanes it replaces.

The airline has also partnered with OpenAirlines to implement SkyBreathe, a cutting-edge fuel management solution that uses advanced analytics to reduce carbon emissions and enhance operational efficiency across the network.

Akasa Air was the first Indian airline to voluntarily opt out of traditional water-cannon salutes at route inaugurations, conserving over 5,30,000 litres of water to date.

This announcement further underscores Akasa Air's commitment to shaping a more sustainable future for Indian aviation, while supporting the Government of India's broader energy transition and decarbonization goals. (ANI)