PM Narendra Modi will visit Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab on July 17 to launch projects worth Rs 26,800 crore. A key highlight is the flagging off of India's first Hydrogen train between Jind and Sonipat and other major infrastructure projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab on July 17 and roll out projects worth around Rs 26,800 crore. He will flag off India's first Hydrogen train between Jind and Sonipat at Jind railway station. During his visit to Jind, PM Modi will unveil development projects of worth around Rs 14,700 crore. He will unveil projects worth over Rs 6,600 crore in Chandigarh and worth over Rs 5,470 crore during his visit to Jalandhar.

India's First Hydrogen Train

The flagging off of India's first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat will mark an important step towards the adoption of clean and sustainable mobility in the railway sector. Designed, engineered and integrated in India, the train has been developed using indigenous technology, reflecting the country's growing capabilities in advanced railway engineering. With its introduction, India joins the select group of countries that have operational hydrogen-powered trains, a release said.

The train is powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology, which converts hydrogen into electricity to propel the train. The process produces only water vapour as a by-product, resulting in zero carbon emissions during operation. Compared to diesel trains, the hydrogen-powered trains eliminate tailpipe emissions and operate with significantly less noise. Unlike conventional electric trains, they do not require continuous overhead electrification infrastructure, as electricity is generated onboard through hydrogen fuel cells, making them a clean and efficient solution. The use of green hydrogen also reduces dependence on electricity generated from fossil fuel-based thermal power plants, supporting India's transition to sustainable transport.

India's hydrogen train features a 10-coach configuration, making it among the longest hydrogen-powered passenger trains developed so far. It is powered by a 3,200 HP propulsion system, making it one of the most powerful hydrogen-powered trainsets in operation, the release said.

Projects in Haryana

National Highway Projects

The release said that the Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation as well as lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth over Rs 12,470 crores in Haryana. He will dedicate to the nation the 157.92 km long four-lane, fully access-controlled Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway (Packages 1 to 5), developed at a cost of around Rs 9,680 crore. The Greenfield corridor forms part of the 667 km Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. The expressway will reduce travel time between Delhi and Katra from about 14 hours to nearly 6 hours, while cutting the Delhi-Amritsar journey from about eight hours to four hours. The project is expected to significantly decongest NH-44 (GT Road), boost pilgrim and tourist traffic to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, and catalyse industrial and logistics development along the corridor.

Prime Minister will also dedicate the 33.81 km long four-lane, partially access-controlled Ambala-Kala Amb Highway on NH-7 and NH-344. The highway will strengthen connectivity between the Ambala urban agglomeration and the Kala Amb industrial belt, improve road links between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, facilitate tourist movement to the hill regions and reduce logistics costs for industries in the Kala Amb area. Another major project to be dedicated is the 40.60 km long Jind-Gohana Greenfield Highway on NH-352A. The new highway will reduce travel time between Jind and Gohana from about two hours to just 40 minutes, benefiting commuters, freight transport and the agriculturally significant Jind-Gohana region while improving connectivity to Rohtak, Panipat and Delhi-NCR.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the 24.27 km long Hansi-Barwala Brownfield Highway Project, which will upgrade the existing carriageway to a 2/4-lane configuration with paved shoulders.

Urban and Medical Infrastructure

Prime Minister will dedicate the Elevated Railway Track at Kurukshetra, a major urban infrastructure project that will eliminate long-standing traffic congestion at railway crossings in the city. The project will ensure smoother vehicular movement, improve road safety and enhance the operational efficiency of both rail and road transport systems.

Prime Minister will also dedicate major medical institutions to the nation - Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Government Medical College, Bhiwani, Maharishi Chyawan Medical College and Rao Tula Ram Hospital, Koriawas, Narnaul. These institutions will expand access to quality medical education in Haryana, increase the number of MBBS seats, improve the availability of specialist healthcare professionals and enable people to access better medical services closer to their homes, thereby strengthening the state's healthcare ecosystem

Sikh Museum at Kurukshetra

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Sikh Museum at Kurukshetra. The museum will showcase the history of Sikhism, the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, their courage, sacrifices and the invaluable contribution of the Sikh community to India's civilization and culture through the use of modern technology.

Chandigarh Development Projects

Healthcare Infrastructure

In Chandigarh, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 6,600 crore, spanning healthcare, education and road infrastructure. He will inaugurate the Advanced Mother and Child Centre and the Advanced Neurosciences Centre at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. The Advanced Mother and Child Centre has been designed to provide comprehensive tertiary healthcare services for high-risk pregnancies, critically ill newborns and children requiring specialized treatment. Equipped with 300 beds and state-of-the-art medical facilities, the Centre will significantly strengthen maternal and child healthcare services and benefit thousands of families across the region.

The Advanced Neurosciences Centre will provide integrated services in neurology, neurosurgery, neuro-critical care and advanced diagnostic facilities under one roof. It will ensure timely and world-class treatment for patients suffering from complex neurological disorders while strengthening medical research, education and training in neurosciences.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a 150-bed state-of-the-art Critical Care Block under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) at PGIMER, Chandigarh. The facility will significantly enhance emergency preparedness, intensive care services and disaster response capabilities while strengthening the overall healthcare infrastructure of the region, the release said.

Educational and Road Infrastructure

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several infrastructure projects pertaining to educational institutions in Chandigarh. These include the inauguration of Kurukshetra Boys Hostel & Mess at Punjab Engineering College, Hostel Block in Government College, Sector 46 and foundation stone of Research Scholars' Hostel at Punjab Engineering College. These facilities will strengthen academic infrastructure, improve residential facilities for students and researchers, and create a better environment for higher education.

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of major road infrastructure projects aimed at improving connectivity in the region. He will inaugurate the 6-lane Greenfield Highway from IT City to Kurali in Mohali district, an important infrastructure project for the region. The highway will reduce travel time between Mohali, Kharar and Kurali while providing improved connectivity between Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the 6-lane Zirakpur Greenfield Bypass. The project is expected to reduce travel time across the Zirakpur-Panchkula stretch while providing smoother, faster and safer travel for commuters. Foundation stone will also be laid for the PR-7 Spur of the Ambala-Chandigarh Greenfield Highway (NH-205A), a 10.3-kilometre Greenfield corridor that will enable long-distance traffic to bypass the urban areas of Zirakpur and connect the Zirakpur Bypass directly to Aerocity, Chandigarh.

Jalandhar Rail and Road Projects

In Jalandhar, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of rail and road infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening connectivity, improving passenger convenience and accelerating economic development in the region.

Rail Infrastructure Development

Prime Minister will inaugurate 75 redeveloped railway stations, including Jalandhar Cantt, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The inauguration of 75 Amrit Stations across 20 states marks another significant milestone under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, one of the world's largest station redevelopment programmes. Developed at a cost of about Rs 1,570 crore, these stations have been transformed into modern, passenger-friendly facilities. Redeveloped in the spirit of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi', the stations incorporate elements reflecting local culture, heritage and architecture, the release said.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Daulatpur Chowk-Kartoli new rail line, constructed at a cost of about Rs 830 crore as part of the Nangal Dam-Talwara-Mukerian New Rail Line Project. It will significantly strengthen rail connectivity between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, benefiting the districts of Hoshiarpur and Una. The new rail line will provide connectivity to important religious destinations such as Shri Anandpur Sahib and Maa Chintpurni Temple, while enhancing access to remote areas by providing passengers with a faster, safer and more reliable mode of transportation.

Prime Minister will flag off the Kartoli-Ambala train service, which will improve connectivity across Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Prime Minister will also flag off the Amritsar (Chheharta)-Varanasi train service, establishing a direct rail link between two of India's most revered spiritual and cultural centres.

National Highway Projects

Further strengthening road infrastructure in the State, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth over Rs 3,070 crore. Prime Minister will inaugurate the 30.9-km-long Package-6 of the four-lane greenfield Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. The section will facilitate easier and faster travel, particularly for heavy vehicles, while reducing fuel consumption and vehicle operating costs.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the development of the 25.2-km-long six-lane greenfield Southern Ludhiana Bypass. The project will reduce travel distance and time between Ludhiana and Bathinda, while also improving connectivity to other major economic centres. (ANI)

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