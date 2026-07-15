BJP Punjab President Kewal Singh Dhillon visited farmers in Mohali to protest the state's Land Pooling Policy. He called the policy an AAP conspiracy to grab farmer land and assured the BJP's full support against the government's 'injustice'.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified its campaign against the Punjab Government's alleged anti-farmer Land Pooling Policy. As part of this campaign, BJP Punjab President Kewal Singh Dhillon personally visited the fields of affected farmers in Patton village of Mohali district, listening to their grievances and declared that the party stands firmly with the farmers against what he described as the government's high-handedness.

Farmers Recount Unresolved Issues

The affected farmers told Dhillon that the Punjab Government was determined to forcibly take away their land, even though it was their only source of livelihood and they were unwilling to part with it under any circumstances. They further pointed out that land previously acquired by GMADA and PUDA has still not been fully developed, while pending compensation and other long-standing issues remain unresolved. The farmers said they no longer have any faith in the intentions of the AAP Government.

The farmers also stated that when their land had been acquired earlier, they were promised electricity motor connections. However, those promises have remained unfulfilled, with the files for the connections gathering dust in government offices. They thanked the BJP Punjab President for visiting their fields and extending his support during this difficult time.

BJP Alleges 'Major Conspiracy' by AAP

Speaking on the occasion, Dhillon launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the AAP leadership. He alleged that the Land Pooling Policy was not a development initiative but a major conspiracy to grab the land of Punjab's farmers. He further claimed that after suffering a humiliating defeat in Delhi, the AAP leadership had now turned its attention towards the highly valuable agricultural land of Mohali and Punjab. According to him, the government intends to orchestrate a multi-crore scam through this policy.

Dhillon further alleged that reintroducing the policy after it had previously been withdrawn clearly demonstrated the government's dishonest intentions. He accused the government of attempting to lure farmers with fresh promises and incentives. Issuing a strong warning, he asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party would not allow even an inch of Punjab farmers' land to be sacrificed under what he described as this "black policy" and would firmly oppose every act of injustice by the government.

A large number of local farmers and village residents were present on the occasion. (ANI)