Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged the corporate sector to invest CSR funds in agriculture, farmers' welfare, and rural communities, stressing that research must serve as a bridge from 'Science to Farmers' for tangible impact on the ground.

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged the corporate sector to embrace the Indian ethos of trusteeship and dedicate a part of its earnings towards the welfare of farmers, agricultural research and rural communities while addressing the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Conclave 2026 organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

According to a press release, he said that while the nation provides opportunities for growth, it is the responsibility of industry to become an active partner in nation-building by investing in agriculture and rural development through CSR.

'Science to Farmers': A Call for Tangible Impact

The Minister stressed that research should not remain confined to laboratories but must serve as a bridge from "Science to Farmers", ensuring that CSR investments create tangible impact in areas such as climate-resilient agriculture, soil health, nutrition-secure food systems, agricultural skill development and women farmers' entrepreneurship. Chouhan described the conclave as a unique platform where corporates, ministers, scientists, government officials and farmers had come together, creating a complete value chain for agriculture.

Embracing the Philosophy of Trusteeship

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of trusteeship, he said that those who possess wealth are not its owners but its trustees, and that wealth ultimately belongs to society, the release said. He said the true spirit of CSR lies in voluntarily dedicating a portion of corporate earnings for the welfare of the nation and its people.

Clarifying the government's approach, he said it is not about taking away resources but about creating opportunities for talent and enterprise to flourish, enabling entrepreneurs to generate wealth and subsequently invest a share of it in society, farmers and agricultural innovation. The Minister also noted that many industrialists have long contributed significantly to public welfare even without any legal mandate, and that the CSR law has institutionalised this spirit of social responsibility.

Accelerating Tech Adoption

Chouhan emphasised that agricultural research must directly benefit farmers rather than remaining confined to laboratories. Referring to the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, he said the campaign aimed to bring scientists closer to farmers by disseminating knowledge on new agricultural practices, improved crop varieties and research outcomes. He asserted that the journey from "Science to Farmers" must be accelerated and said that the corporate sector can play a decisive role in achieving this objective.

Citing the example of the jute sector, Chouhan explained that traditional fibre extraction requires soaking jute in water for nearly 25 days, leading to water scarcity in many areas and affecting fibre quality. With technological advancements, machines have now been developed that can extract superior-quality fibre in significantly less time. He stressed that such technologies must be commercialised rapidly so that farmers can benefit, adding that this cannot be achieved by the government alone and requires active participation from the private sector.

Key Priorities for CSR Investment

Highlighting the five thematic areas discussed during the conclave, the Union Minister said making agriculture climate-resilient, protecting soil health, securing both farmers' incomes and public health, and promoting a culture of nutritious, seasonal and climate-appropriate food are among the country's most pressing priorities, the release said.

Protecting Soil and Ensuring Healthy Food

Expressing concern over declining organic carbon levels in soil and the indiscriminate use of fertilisers and pesticides without proper testing, he said protecting soil is fundamental to safeguarding agricultural productivity. He added that initiatives such as the Soil Health Card programme could be further strengthened through CSR support.

Recalling India's traditional concept of "Food as Medicine," Chouhan said people should not live merely to eat, but eat what is necessary for a healthy life--seasonal, balanced and nutritious food. Referring to the growing incidence of diseases such as cancer, he said that alongside improving agricultural production, equal emphasis must be placed on ensuring that the food produced strengthens public health rather than harming it.

Avenues for Strengthening Indian Agriculture

The Union Minister outlined several avenues through which CSR can strengthen Indian agriculture, including support for agri-tech startups, agricultural training institutions, capacity building of drone pilots, and development of agri-business leaders and food processors.

Empowering Women and Rural Youth

He observed that many young people do not wish to abandon farming if meaningful opportunities are available. Instead, they are eager to adopt modern agriculture and agri-entrepreneurship, and CSR can create new opportunities for such youth. Speaking about women farmers and Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Chouhan said initiatives such as Drone Didi and women-led SHGs are driving a new revolution in agriculture-based enterprises. He urged the corporate sector to accord special priority to women farmers, women's groups and rural entrepreneurship in their CSR initiatives to further strengthen the backbone of the rural economy, the release noted.

CSR: A Moral Responsibility, Not Just Legal

Representatives from the corporate sector presented their commitments and assurances towards national development during the conclave. Appreciating these commitments, Chouhan remarked that such commitment should come from all stakeholders. He reminded participants that while the law mandates companies to allocate 2% of their profits towards CSR, it should not be viewed merely as a legal obligation but as a moral responsibility towards society, the release said.

Concluding his address, the Minister said, "True life belongs to the one who gives life to others." He urged everyone to use a part of their hard-earned resources to improve the lives of others, saying that this spirit represents the very essence of the programme.

The main session of the ICAR CSR Conclave 2026, held at the Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam Auditorium, NASC Complex, New Delhi, brought together corporate leaders, scientists, policymakers and farmer representatives. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was joined by Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Ramnath Thakur, Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary, and senior government officials during the event. (ANI)