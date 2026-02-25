CPI(M) MP John Brittas condemned the assault on Kerala Health Minister Veena George by KSU workers, blaming the Congress leadership. The incident in Kannur sparked further protests and clashes between SFI and Congress activists.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas on Wednesday condemned the assault on Kerala Health Minister Veena George by KSU workers, alleging it was carried out at the behest of the Congress leadership. He termed it an attempt by the UDF to malign Kerala's health sector and urged Congress to prevent such incidents against public representatives. "I strongly condemn the assault on the health minister of Kerala, by the KSU followers at the behest of the Congress leadership. They have unleashed this violence against a woman minister for no reason or rhyme. And there is an orchestrated attempt on the part of the UDF, the opposition, to tarnish and malign the health sector of Kerala, which is a role model for the entire world. So I strongly condemn and request the Congress leadership to make sure that such hooligans are not unleashed against public figures like ministers," he said.

SFI Protests Lead to Clashes in Kannur

Meanwhile, tensions flared in Kannur on Wednesday as activists of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) marched to the District Congress Committee (DCC) office in protest against the alleged attack on Kerala Health Minister Veena George, leading to clashes and stone-pelting in the area.

SFI workers raised slogans and staged a demonstration outside the Congress office, condemning the incident in which the minister sustained injuries during a protest earlier in the day. The situation soon turned volatile, with reports of stone-pelting at the Kannur DCC office as Congress workers and SFI activists confronted each other. Police personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control.

Minister Injured During Black Flag Protest

The unrest followed an incident at Kannur Railway Station, where Veena George was injured during a black flag protest organised by the Kerala Students' Union (KSU). The minister sustained injuries to her neck and hand near the ticket counter when she arrived to board the Vande Bharat train. She was later shifted to Kannur District Hospital for treatment, and her scheduled travel was cancelled. Protests against the minister have been taking place at several locations in Kannur in recent days.

Medical Update and Official Reactions

A medical bulletin issued by authorities stated that a team of specialist doctors deputed by the Superintendent of Kannur District Hospital examined the minister and conducted necessary tests. Based on the Medical Board's assessment of the neck injury, further expert evaluation was advised. Specialists from Pariyaram Medical College also examined her and recommended additional investigations, including an MRI scan.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the Kannur Government Hospital to inquire about the minister's health condition.

Reacting to the incident, State Minister A K Saseendran termed the incident a "planned attack" and alleged that the protest was "brutal, undemocratic and unparliamentary." He claimed the minister was deliberately targeted. "This was a planned attack. They deliberately attacked the minister. This kind of protest is brutal, undemocratic and unparliamentary. It was a planned act," Saseendran said. (ANI)