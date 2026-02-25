Union Minister Nitin Gadkari congratulated PM Modi on receiving the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal', Israel's highest honour. He termed it a proud moment for India, reflecting Modi's leadership in deepening strategic ties between the two nations.

Gadkari Hails PM Modi's Honour

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday extended heartfelt greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being conferred with the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal', the highest honour of the Knesset, Israel, saying that it is a moment of great pride for India.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on being conferred with the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal', the highest honour of the Knesset, Israel. This rare distinction reflects his personal leadership in deepening strategic ties between our two nations." Heartfelt congratulations to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji on being conferred with the ‘Speaker of the Knesset Medal’, the highest honour of the Knesset, Israel. This rare distinction reflects his personal leadership in deepening strategic ties between our two… pic.twitter.com/trpoxHTLvk — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 25, 2026

He further stated that the honour is a proud moment for the nation and a testament of shared goodwill between Indian and Israel. "It is a moment of pride for India and a testament to the enduring goodwill shared between India and Israel. May this honour further advance our partnership and open new avenues for meaningful cooperation in the years ahead," he added.

Israel Confers Highest Honour on PM Modi

On Wednesday, the Israeli Parliament conferred the "Speaker of the Knesset Medal" on PM Modi. The award was conferred in recognition of PM Modi's "exceptional contribution through his personal leadership" to strengthen strategic relations between India and Israel.

The medal was conferred after PM Modi's speech in the Israeli Parliament. During the speech, he said that at the heart of the India-Israel partnership are the ties between our peoples. "When I first visited Israel in 2006, there were a handful of Yoga centres in Israel. Today, Yoga seems to be practiced in almost every neighbourhood. I am told that interest in Ayurveda is also growing in Israel. I invite more and more young Israelis to travel to India. They will witness the dynamism of our society, and experience what holistic wellness can do for the body and the mind," he said.

PM Modi received a standing ovation during his speech, which was also marked by rapturous applause. (ANI)